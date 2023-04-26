Flashback 2 gets brand new trailer

A brand new trailer for Flashback 2, the sequel to the legendary Flashback released over 30 years ago, has been revealed today. Set to release this November for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, it’ll sees the return of Conrad B. Hart once more as he enters another futuristic adventure.

In the 22nd century, the United Worlds extends throughout the Solar System, but this tranquillity is threatened by the Morph invasion led by the fearsome General Lazarus. In search of his lifelong friend Ian, Conrad B. Hart dives once again into a breath taking adventure full of twists and turns and revelations with the help of his few allies, including A.I.S.H.A., his iconic AI-powered weapon!

The original Flashback is held in such a high regard by many gamers all over the world, and to see original developer Paul Cuisset at the helm gives us hope that Flashback 2 is in safe hands. Cuisset is joined by members of the original Flashback team, such as game designer Thierry Perreau and composer of the original Amiga version, Raphaël Gesqua.

When Flashback 2 releases, it’ll come in two separate editions. The limited edition will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and will include the game, an exclusive steelbook, and the Flashback 2 OST. The Collector’s Edition will feature tons more awesome content and will be available on PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, containing the following:

The full game

The original Flashback video game in digital version

An 8-inch (20cm) figurine of Conrad

3 lithographs

An exclusive Steelbook®

A unique badge

Flashback 2 digital soundtrack

2 stickers sheets

You can watch the brand new trailer for Flashback 2 below: