Flashback 2 shows off New Washington in new trailer

Microids has released a new Flashback 2 trailer which focuses on the city of New Washington. This comes not long after revealing another trailer that showed off the jungles of Titan, as the developer builds the excitement for the game, due out later this year.

The developer explains that “in the futuristic megalopolis Conrad B. Hart leads a thrilling investigation to find his missing friend, Ian. Plunged into the heart of a captivating adventure, Conrad B. Hart will have to confront fierce enemies such as the Triangle Mafia and powerful Mechas in thrilling combat. Get ready for an extraordinary experience combining action, combat, platforming, and exploration in a breathtaking cyberpunk world”.

Check out the trailer, below:

In the 22nd century, the United Worlds extends throughout the Solar System, but this tranquillity is threatened by the Morph invasion led by the fearsome General Lazarus. In search of his lifelong friend Ian, Conrad B. Hart dives once again into an action-packed adventure full of twists, turns and revelations with the help of his allies and AI-powered weapon A.I.S.H.A.

The original Flashback was released way back in 1992, and this new title is being made in collaboration with original creator Paul Cuisset, “bringing together members of the original Flashback team, including Game Designer Thierry Perreau and Composer Raphaël Gesqua, the musician behind the soundtrack for the original Amiga version of Flashback”.

Here’s a list of key features for the game:

A vibrant sci-fi/cyberpunk universe full of immersive environmentsincluding New Tokyo, New Washington, and the Jungles of Titan.

Use A.I.S.H.A., a lethal adaptive weapon enhanced with combat AI.

A gripping, fluid and intricate platform shooter.

A 3D environment crafted for even deeper immersion.

Designed and developed by the creator of the original, Paul Cuisset

Flashback 2 is coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on November 16th. It’ll be available at both retail, and digital marketplaces.