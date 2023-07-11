Palia is entering closed beta on August 2nd, sign ups now open

The free-to-play “cozy sim” MMO that was recently featured in a Nintendo Direct, Palia has announced its closed beta date is starting on August 2nd, ahead of the open beta on August 10th.

Palia sign-ups are pretty easy to do, as you just need to create an account on the official site, and then access to the closed beta will start rolling out from August 2nd to registered users ahead of that open beta around a week later. If you do get in the closed one, your progress will continue through the open beta, and beyond.

Palia is a new IP from developer Singularity 6, and the team says it’s a “first-of-its-kind community sim multiplayer title that offers a unique blend of community building, adventure, and relaxation in a world that players can call home”. There were more than 600,000 alpha test sign ups when the game was first announced, and as the developer says that “demand to get into Palia’s Alpha tests highlights that players are eager to dive into the game’s wholesome open-world, breathtaking and vibrant visuals, character and housing customization, deep lore, and enticing mystery”.

Palia builds on beloved community sim gameplay mechanics, such as farming, crafting, player and housing customization, and quest exploration by adding a meaningful story, as well as progression and social systems akin to what’s typically seen in MMO games. These multiplayer mechanics, such as a persistent shared-world and an evolving world story, are streamlined to put a greater emphasis on community engagement and developing meaningful in-game connections. Players will work together to hunt, fish, garden, forage, and more as they unravel the secrets of Palia’s always-evolving adventure and meet new friends to help along the journey.

“We designed Palia to challenge genre conventions and bring people together in a cozy MMO where they can forge new friendships, and we’re thrilled to finally welcome new players to create the coziest versions of themselves,” said Aidan Karabaich, Co-Founder and Game Director at Singularity 6. “We’ve worked hard to create an experience that feels like a relaxing home away from home, and we view our Beta phase as the next step in a continuous journey to expand and improve the game alongside our players. We hope you’ll join us”.

There will be a special gameplay “first look” livestream for the title on July 18th at 10am PT / 6pm BST (UK), and you can catch that on the game’s official YouTube Channel.

Palia is coming to closed beta on August 2nd, and open beta on August 10th.