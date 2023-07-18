What kinds of things do Canadian punters enjoy the most?

Sports betting has been one of the industries that was not really affected by the pandemic a few years ago, especially in some countries. Although there weren’t that many sports events to bet on, the sites that offer such services in Canada and elsewhere thrived because people were stuck at home and had no other option but to bet on sports.

It is no surprise that this situation led to many new online bookmakers, some of which made their way to the Canadian market. Although not all operators are good, certain brands know how to get people’s attention and have a lot more users than others. Of course, Canadian punters are looking for specific things when choosing what to wager on, so let’s learn more details about them.

Several odds formats

One of the first things that users check when looking for a bookmaker is the odds and when they can use different formats. Canadian punters can enjoy playing on LeoVegas and use a variety of options, but there are instances where this is not the case, so everyone has to research the bookie they want to try before making a deposit.

The odds format available in Canada will depend on several things, such as whether the operator focuses on a particular province or it’s available nation-wide. Of course, a lot of sports bettors prefer the American odds because they are more popular than the rest. However, others want to use Decimals because they seem to be easier for people with no previous experience.

Certain sites know that many of the Canadian sports bettors come from other parts of the world, so they have even more options. For example, people can choose between Fractional, Malaysian, Hong Kong, Thai, and more. All formats have some similarities, but they use different formulas to calculate the potential winnings.

Live betting

If there is one thing that sets sports betting websites apart from online casinos, it is the live betting feature that people also call In-Play. This is one of the “weapons” used by all leading gambling websites in Canada and other parts of the world, and it’s why many people like punting.

The live betting services offered by most iGaming operators in Canada provide special types of markets, good odds, and a variety of other things. Some of these markets are only available within this sports betting section, whereas others could be modified versions of the standard options. In terms of the odds, bookies will try adding more competitive odds than usual so that more people can put them to the test.

Esports

There are many different kinds of sports that people in Canada can choose from, but one option is becoming a lot more popular than the rest lately, and its name is eSports. Even though a lot of gamblers are yet to realize its potential, eSports is something that will keep growing in popularity and is here to stay.

There are not that many eSports-only sites in Canada, so most people who want to bet on those things have to use universal bookmakers. The latter do not have that many options, but they will offer top-tier games like Dota 2, so those who like wagering on the sport will have enough alternatives.

What differentiates eSports from the rest is the good odds and unique markets that are exclusive to each sport. Unlike the rest, every eSport is completely unique, so the markets for one game are not available for anything else. Of course, this attracts a lot of people.