Critter Cove beta coming in September, trailer shows new biome

Gentleman Rat and publisher tinyBuild has revealed that the Critter Cove closed beta is coming to Steam in September. On top of that, we’ve also had a new trailer that shows off a brand new biome for the first time.

The new biome is the botanical one, with Lead Designer Eli Holding explained: “While Critter Cove revolves around a tropical setting, there’s more than just beaches and palm groves to explore. We believe in offering a unique touch to every biome and the latest island, once a flourishing horticultural sanctuary, has evolved into something intriguing after centuries of abandonment”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Step into the charming realm of Critter Cove, a world teeming with vibrancy and warmth. Here, players are granted the power to revitalize a neglected town, renovate shops, and open new community spaces by diving for treasures and exploring the island. Alongside this, form heartwarming connections with a diverse cast of characters, comprising adorable animal townsfolk. Players can unearth hidden treasures as they salvage discarded items and transform them into cherished artefacts. They can explore the intricacies of an open world that stretches across land and beneath the waves while adding a personal touch to their home and wardrobe. Whether looking for relaxation or daring escapades, players can embrace the cozy island lifestyle of Critter Cove setting their own pace for adventures.

Here’s a list of the key features, too:

Rebuild the town of Critter Cove, unlock new buildings and create a thriving community

Relaxing activities and quests

The ability to craft weird and wonderful items from scavenged resources

The chance to forge new relationships with eclectic characters

Exploring a gorgeous open world for relics and shipwrecked Critters

The opportunity to recruit and build homes for adorable animal townsfolk

An option to dive deep into the ocean for mysterious ruins and ancient technology

The flexibility to play as a human or animal character, personalizing their home and wardrobe

Critter Cove is planned to enter PC (Steam) early access later this year, with console versions due in 2024.. See our full 2023 release calendar.