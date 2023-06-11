Critter Cove announced, coming to early access this year

Developer Gentlemen Rat has announced Critter Cove along with publisher tinyBuild, via a new trailer at the PC Gaming Show.

A colourful adventure (much like a lot of publisher tinyBuild’s stable) this indie title is all about relaxing while exploring and rebuilding a seaside town, as Jason Holding, lead programmer at Gentlemen Rat explains: “We can’t wait for players to dive into the world of Critter Cove! Whether you’re an adventure-seeker or someone who enjoys a relaxed pace, you’ll feel a real sense of community building up the town with our cast of critters. Critter Cove isn’t just about the town, though -we want players to always have one eye on the horizon; the next discovery, the next settler or treasure map!”

Set sail for a fresh start in a tranquil island town in this unique life simulation game packed with exploration, crafting, and community building. Critter Cove invites players to restore a tropical island town to its former glory and create their own paradise, seek hidden treasures, and with the help of a delightful cast of characters, put Critter Cove on the map. Critter Cove combines the relaxing and cosy feel of life simulation games with town management elements resulting in a beautiful adventure. Dive into a sunken city for rare resources, seek relics to fill the museum, and craft items to help further explore the world both above and below the waves.

Here’s the list of key features for the title, as well:

A tropical open world setting dotted with islands to explore

Wrecks and submerged ruins filled with treasure to donate to Critter Cove’s growing

museum Upgrades and full customisation to the town and your ship, allowing for more exploration

and new vendors to move into the cove Fishing, swimming, crafting, building and resource gathering in a cosy relaxing adventure

Critter Cove is coming to PC (Steam early access) this year, and will also launch on PlayStation and Xbox consoles in 2024.