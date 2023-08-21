EA Sports FC celebrates Carlos Tevez with ‘Welcome to Manchester’ billboard

After Carlos Tevez was announced as an FC 24 Hero in EA Sports FC, the iconic ‘Welcome to Manchester’ billboard has been recreated. Back in 2009, Tevez signed for Manchester City after a stint at rival club Manchester United, creating plenty of hostility up North. A powerful forward who played dynamic football up front, Tevez bagged a staggering 58 goals in 119 appearances for the Sky Blues. He played for a career spanning 20 years, and will always be remembered as one of the best strikers to wear a City kit.

The ‘Welcome to Manchester’ billboard has been reimagined by EA Sports FC, featuring Carlos Tevez as a comic book superhero thanks to the collaboration with Marvel, where the striker has been welcomed to ‘The Club.’ You can still visit the billboard outside of Manchester Piccadilly Station until tomorrow to see it in all its glory.

It’s clear to see why EA Sports FC chose Carlos Tevez as an FC 24 Hero, but in their own words, they said:

Looking for the bravest person on the pitch? Find the player who is willing to go toe-to-toe with Carlos Tevez. As his nickname suggests, ‘El Guerrero’ was more than a world-class striker— he was a warrior, capable of fighting his way to victory. From mind-blowing strikes to effortless one-touch finishes to ingenious set-piece finishes. El Guerrero had it all. The perfect combination of technical ability, physical power and an endless desire to win. Never tired of fighting for glory, Tevez has achieved an impressive three Premier League titles, an FA Cup winner’s medal, and the Golden Boot, all whilst proudly wearing a City shirt. Tevez epitomizes what being an Ultimate Team Hero means, good enough to win without breaking a sweat, but heroic enough to always give it everything he had. Resilience, persistence, and the desire to win. That is what makes an Ultimate Team Hero.