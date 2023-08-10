EA Sports FC Mobile announced for September, Vini Jr. the cover star

EA Sports FC Mobile has been confirmed for this year, with Real Madrid star Vini Jr. as the cover star, launching globally on September 26th.

“I’m excited to be featured as the cover star for EA Sports FC Mobile and look forward to sharing this excitement with fans worldwide,” said Vini Jr. “Football is more than just a sport, and to play a part in inviting more people into this celebration is a dream”.

EA Sports FC Mobile will be a free update for the previous game in the series (FIFA) and you won’t need to redownload the game to devices, just update it. EA says that “fans of Vini Jr. will experience his authentic running style, brought to life in-game through True Player Personality, accentuated by revised Impact Controls that will let players take command of the pitch to show off their own playmaking skills”.

Here’s the feature list for the mobile version of the game:

True Player Personality: The world’s most recognizable players come to life with True Player Personality. Authentic running styles, penalty kick stances and celebrations for certain players, all bring EA SPORTS FC MOBILE to a new level of authenticity.

Dynamic Game Speed: Mobile-first and tactile game speed, allowing for more player personality and attribute impact on the pitch.

Elite Shooting System: Revamped shooting system allows impact players to show up on the scoresheet and make their mark. Feel rewarded when you make smart shooting decisions both inside and outside the box, on a cross, or off the volley. Take control of your favorite attackers and rally your team to victory.

Impact Controls

Power Shot: Unleash a high-powered shot that leaves keepers clawing at air. Load up your shot when you’re in space to harness the full potential of Power Shot. Balance the risk and reward of the Power Shot to devastate your opponent and take the lead.

Knock On Dribble: Bring your pacey dribblers to top speed faster by knocking the ball ahead into space. Take advantage of your opponent’s high defensive back-line by having your rapid attackers push ahead in a fluid manner. Dribbling with true speedsters takes on a whole new feeling.

Hard Tackle: Make your presence felt and assert dominance in defense and midfield by launching a crunching stand tackle. Separate your opponent’s attackers from the ball or make a last-ditch block with new Hard Tackles.

“We’re incredibly excited to invite players across mobile, online, and console to join us as we begin this new journey for The World’s Game with EA SPORTS FC,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM, EA Sports FC. “Our focus is on meeting our expansive player community where they are and how they play across our EA Sports FC ecosystem, and we’re putting this perspective into action with more experiences to be announced soon”.

EA will also be offering “founder status” for the title, and you just need to take part in the founders event between August 24th and September 26th, and you’ll become an “FC FOUNDER”, which will unlock benefits like special in-game player items for the new mobile title at launch. Full details on this can be found on the official site.

EA Sports FC Mobile will be released on September 26th., while EA Sports FC 24 launches on PC and console on September 29th, 2023.