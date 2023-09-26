EA Sports FC Mobile launches today on iOS and Android devices

EA Sports has announced that FC Mobile has launched today, and will include upgraded gameplay on both iOS and Android devices.

The mobile version of the new series (FC Mobile) will a free update for the 100 million active users the previous mobile game community and it’ll have more than “15,000 fully licensed players” across over 650 teams, and 30 leagues. It’ll include the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, La Liga EA Sports, Bundesliga, “and many more”, says EA. The developer also added that “true player personality is at the core of bringing this authenticity to life in-game, reflecting player characteristics with distinct strengths and weaknesses that diversify gameplay and team building”.

“By honing in on what makes mobile gameplay special with our refined controls, we’ve created a football experience that’s approachable to all players and skill levels,” said Lawrence Koh, VP, EA Sports FC MOBILE. “With True Player Personality bringing authentic player characteristics in-game, we encourage our own community of players to discover their own style of play and celebrate the joy of glory alongside their favourite football stars”.

“As we enter this new era with EA Sports FC, we are intent on meeting our global player community where they are to deliver on player choice and create the most immersive and authentic football experiences available,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM, EA Sports FC. “EA Sports FC Mobile is key to unlocking a new level of engagement to enrich the FC ecosystem for our players and continue our path into a fan-first future”.

Here’s a few of the new features for FC Mobile this year:

Power Shot: The Power Shot is the fastest shot type in the game, but comes with a risk vs reward mechanic. The animation length of a Power Shot is much longer than a regular shot and puts the player at risk to be tackled during the shot wind-up. Successfully unleashing a Power Shot not only looks great, but is immensely satisfying to score.

Hard Tackle: Hard Tackles are a powerful and far-lunging stand tackle, allowing players to crush attackers or make a last second shot block. Defenders can perform faster and more powerful tackles with Hard Tackle.

Knock On: Unlock full speed while dribbling and break away from defenders or create space to step into a shot. Knock On and also the newly added Hard Stop have been added to FC Mobile as Team Skill Moves, which allows for customization of the swipe direction control as desired.

You can download FC Mobile on iOS now, or Android, as well.