Last Train Home gets a new story trailer

Historical real-time strategy title Last Train Home just had a new trailer released that shows the story behind the game, in which the developer says “the Czechoslovak Legionnaires crave one thing above all else – to finally set foot in their very own state, a place they shed blood, sweat, and tears for during the Great War”.

Developed by Ashborne Games, the game will let you deploy your squad and complete objectives in real-time missions where specialist combat skills, planning, and superior tactics will lead you to victory.

Check out the new story trailer, below:

Last Train Home thrusts players into the grim aftermath of the First World War. As a commander of the Czechoslovak Legion, you’ll find yourself trapped in the chaos of civil war in the heart of Russia. Aboard an armored train, you must venture into the unforgiving landscape of Siberia and safely bring your men back home. In order to accurately represent the time period, the team partnered with the official Czechoslovak Legionary Community which has ancestors of actual legionnaires among their ranks and operates the so-called “Legiovlak,” a faithful replica of a legionary train from the period 1918-1920 complete with a locomotive, infantry car, workshop, kitchen, ambulance, artillery car and more. The team was able to use the Legiovlak when recording to accurately depict the time when Czechoslovak war operations were taking place on the Trans-Siberian Railway in Russia.

We got to see the game in action back in June, and Chris White was impressed with what he saw, saying: “Despite not getting to play Last Train Home, it’s clear from hearing how passionately the developers were talking about it and the footage that was shown off, we’re in for something special”.

Last Train Home is coming to PC, but doesn’t yet have a release date.