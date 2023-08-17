Mario Kart 8 Deluxe European Championship Qualifiers start this Saturday

Nintendo is searching for Europe’s best Mario Kart 8 Deluxe players in the first-ever Mario Kart 8 Deluxe European Championship, and the action all kicks off with the first of three qualifiers this Saturday, August 19, 2023. Europe’s top 24 players – eight from each round – will race it out in the live grand final in Germany in early October to decide Europe’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe champion.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe European Championship Qualifiers | How to take part

To take part in qualifiers, players with an active Nintendo Switch Online membership should join the Tournament in-game during the active period by selecting Online Play, Tournaments, Search by Code, and inputting the relevant tournament code. In qualifiers, racers will earn points based on their finishing position in races, and when the dust settles, each bout’s eight top-scoring players will qualify for the grand final.

Qualifiers run during the below periods:

Saturday 19th August, 16:00 – 20:00 CEST, Tournament Code 0980-1145-8091

Friday 8th September, 17:00 – 21:00 CEST, Tournament Code 3959-7481-4251

Sunday 17th September, 15:00 – 19:00 CEST, Tournament Code 3626-8881-7707

Then what happens?

Qualifying players progress to the Nintendo European Championships 2023 on October 7-8, 2023, taking place at VILCO in Bad Vilbel, Frankfurt am Main, Germany, where Europe’s best Mario Kart 8 Deluxe player will be crowned. As well as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the two-day event is the culmination of heated pan-European competition in Splatoon 3, where Europe’s top 12 teams will compete in group and knockout stages, splatting it out to lift the coveted golden trophy.

Fans will be able to apply for free spectator tickets in the future to cheer on competitors in person, and the whole event will be live-streamed online for spectators around the world.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is out now on Nintendo Switch