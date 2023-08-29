Sea of Stars cooking recipe locations guide | all hidden foods list

Sea of Stars cooking recipe locations can be a bit of a pain to uncover. While the game lets you sit and cook calmly at a fireplace with the wonderful Garl, learning from the Warrior Chef, you do have to enhance your cooking repertoire by finding more recipes yourself.

There is a trophy/achievement for cooking all 26 of the Sea of Stars cooking recipes, and while some are easy to find, others are more than a bit devious to locate. With our help, you’ll be cooking the best meals before you go into the end-game, and you’ll be restoring mana and health at will. Oh and before you ask: no, you can never upgrade your ability to hold more than ten meals at once.

So without further ado, here are all of the Sea of Stars cooking recipe locations, and how you get them.

Sea of Stars cooking recipe locations

Berry Jam – Automatic, given to you by Garl.

Tomato Club – Automatic, given to you by Garl.

Basic Salad – Automatic, given to you by Garl.

Herbed Filet – Automatic, given to you by Garl.

Roast Sandwich – Automatic, given to you by Garl.

Chaudree: Found in Mountain Trail, quite high up, under some shallow water.

Mushroom Scamble: Elder Mist Trials, central trial, on the right hand side at the top.

Mushroom Soup – In a cave in Moorlands

Hearty Stew – On a high ledge in the left room in Flooded Graveyard. Drop in from above.

Mooncradle Fish Pie – In Haunted Mansion – In a chest to the right of the kitchen

Papillotte – Can be bought from Brisk or Lucent sellers

Bouillabaisse – Can be bought in Lake Docarri

Parfait – Found underwater in Autumn Hills

Peach Strudel – Can be bought in Cloud Kingdom

Croustade – Can be bought in Mirth once you’ve built a shop

Poutine – reward for 35 Rainbow Conches from Mirna

Pudding Chomeur- reward for 47 Rainbow Conches from Mirna

Sashimi – in a chest in Derelict Factory

Yakitori Shrimp – Can be bought in Repine

Pain Dore – Can be purchased from merchants

Gourmet Burger – Can be bought from merchants

Champion’s Omelette – in Sacrosanct Spires. Use the ball to press the switches the jump down the right side hole.

Surf and Turf Tataki – Can be bought at Sky Base 3D printer

Lasagna – Can be bought at Fleshmancer’s Lair

Braise – Can be bought at Fleshmancer’s Lair

Legendary Feast – Given to the party at the Golden Pelican