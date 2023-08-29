Sea of Stars health bars | How to get the Abacus and see enemy health

After starting the latest and greatest turn-based RPG, it might be that you are worrying about Sea of Stars health bars. Where are they? Most turn-based RPGs like this will show the enemy health so you can plan your moves and punish them. While it’s not immediately obvious, or apparent, there is an early way you can unlock the enemy Sea of Stars health bars, and see exactly how much damage you need to do to put your foes down.

What item do I need to see Sea of Stars health bars?

You can actually find it within the first two hours, but the item that will show your enemy’s hit point bars is called the “Abacus Ring”. At this point you’ll have three party members, and you just need to find it, grab it from a chest, equip it, and from then on as long as that party member is in your group, you’ll be able to see enemy health bars, but not boss ones.

Where is the Abacus Ring?

You’ll have had to play through the opening hour, and seen the backstory for the three main characters Sea of Stars tells. Once you head back to the Mountain Trail location on the world map, you’ll need to work your way towards a save point that is right between a climbable wall and a cave (left).

The picture above should show you the exact cave location, but before you go in, we’d say pop up the climbable wall and head into some trees to the left, for a piece of armour that’ll help you early on, as well.

Inside the cave you just need to defeat two Luslug enemies, which should be a breeze, and then climb up the environment, scaling the cliff inside, and heading round to get the chest, which reveals the Abacus Ring. If you’re still struggling, the chest is in the image at the very top of this article.

I’ve missed it, what do I do?

If you are past this point already and missed the ring, you have another chance to grab it. A few hours later at the Stonemason’s Outpost location (story related, you cannot miss this), there’s a shop that will sell you the ring for 36G. We’d actually suggest buying this anyway, if you can, as for the next 10 hours you won’t see the ring again, and it doesn’t hurt to have a spare for reasons we won’t spoil.

And there you have it, that’s how you see the enemy health bars in Sea of Stars.