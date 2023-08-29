Sea of Stars stories list guide | find all the Teaks tales

One of the many things that’s great about Sea of Stars is how it weaves together Sabotage Studios’ other works. You may not know this but the game is a prequel to The Messenger, and one of the ways it links things together is through the Sea of Stars stories that you can find via special items, deliverable to a character called Teaks you meet early on.

Teaks will react when you find new items from the Sea of Stars stories list, and offer to tell you (an often lengthy) story, that sometimes is brand new, and at other times, links the two games from the developer together. In fact, if you want to get the true ending, you’ll need to find some of the Sea of Stars stories, because they hold clues to other side quests and mysterious the game holds.

With our Sea of Stars stories list guide, then, you won’t need to go pixel hunting, and we’ll lay out what the stories are, and where to find them. Happy reading!

Sea of Stars stories list and locations

Verspertine – Automatic, upon reaching Teaks in Moorlands

The Great Summoning – from Ancient Molekin Cloak: Found in a chest in a house in Stonemason’s Outpost

The Three Sisters – from Romaya’s Hairpin: Found in a chest at the start of the Necromancer’s Lair

The Vampire Rose – Stone Tablet Piece: Found in the Jungle Path behind a waterfall

The Nomads of the Seas – Old Coral Vase: Found in Lake Docarria (village)

The Two Alchemists – Automatic, upon Ra’shan joining the Vespertine crew.

Mooncradle & The Elder Mist – Celestial Willow Leaf: Found by Celestial Willow in Mooncradle.

The Clockwork Castle – Cog Prototype: Found to the right hand side outside Clockwork Castle

Khukharr The Unyielding – Cloudy Shard: Found by Puntie in Cloud Kingdom.

Es’tristae – Broken Handle – at the beginning of Es’tristae’s Lookout

Paradise Lost – Aventry Crest – In Aventry’s Tomb after freeing him.

The Cerulean Expedition – Joyce’s Belt Buckle – From Serai in end game