Fighting games have exponentially evolved. From the traditional confines of arcades to home PCs, consoles, mobile devices, and online (cloud) space. Better yet, fighting games are packed with more action. However, you need a twitch reflex, quick thinking, and a deeper understanding of your opponent(s).

That said, we will discuss some of the best titles in the fighting genre, from Street Fighter to Mortal Kombat to WWE Mayhem. Buckle up and dive in with me.

1. Street Fighter

The Street Fighter, developed by Capcom, is among the best video game franchises ever. The first Street Fighter arcade was released in 1987. Capcom has capitalized on it to add more mechanics, stages, and characters in each subsequent release.

The Street Fighter franchise offers great mechanics from 1v1 gameplay, combo practice, training, and building players. The series has beautiful backgrounds and jazz-based soundtrack music. The Street Fighter series is compatible with gaming consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.

2. Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 (MK11) is certainly the best version of Mortal Kombat we’ve seen. The game builds on the over-the-top fatalities foundation, taking you down memory lane of Mortal Kombat II and III.

The MK11 game mode comes with a collection of costumes for customizing your characters, fast-paced clashes, and allows you to collect character cards. The game also features tag team battles, offensive and defensive meters, and special guest characters, making it a worthwhile package to try.

MK11 is available for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series, PC, and cloud gaming. You can also play MK11 on iOS and Android devices.

3. WWE Mayhem

WWE fans love the classic wrestling games. You can enter the fighting ring and experience their favorite superstars. Wrestling games are based on the extensive history of the WWE. You can sign and manage a WWE or NXT superstar in various fights and challenges.

The best WWE titles you can play include WWF No Mercy and WWE 2K14. You can also try the WWE Smackdown–Here Comes the Pain. The WWF No Mercy, for example, has a well-paced mod. It has a collection of matches, a huge roster, and the create-a-wrestler functionality, making it replayable!

4. Tekken 7

Tekken 7 adds to the long franchise list of Tekken games. While Tekken has been known to be a difficult and complex fighting game series, Tekken 7 has improved gameplay. Unlike its predecessors, Tekken 7 is built on a 1v1 gameplay mode. This reduces the moves you need to make in a fight by 50%.

The game has 50 characters, each with 100-plus moves. It has mechanics like Rage Arts for super moves and Rage Drives for specialized attacks. These mechanics let you emulate real-time martial arts to KO your opponents through floors and walls.

5. Guilt Gear Strive

Guilt Gear Strive is among the best fighting titles developed by Arc System Works. The game is built on hybrid 2D/3D graphics. It has improved character animation and a wall-breaking mechanic to corner and hit a hiding opponent. The robust rollback netcode gives the game minimal latency and smooth gameplay.

Guilt Gear Strive has a roster of 20 fighters, each with unique personalities and moves. This makes it hard and fun to learn each character’s traits. When playing Guilt Gear Strive, you can use the Roman Cancels feature to cancel the action and pick another fighter and mission.

This game also has an exemplary story mode with comprehensive learning tools and customization options to unlock visuals and rocking soundtracks. You can play Guilty Gear Strive on PC, PS 4 and 5, and Xbox Series.

6. Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

This is a crossover frantic 3v3 fighting title developed by Capcom and 8ing. The game features previous DLC and Marvel vs. Capcom completed works, 12 new characters, and nine new stages. Players can select characters from both Marvel and Capcom.

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 has a total of 50 characters. After picking a character, you can customize them with the “Heroes and Herald” mode. This helps you build a character that suits the gameplay stage you want to play. The game features retooled aerial combat, a three-button control mode, and the X-Factor scheme for speed. You can play this game online against other players or on PC, PS 5, and Xbox Series.

Tell me Again, What Are the Top Fighting Games in 2023?

If you are a combat enthusiast, you can play a long list of fighting games in 2023 and beyond. From the popular Street Fighter series to the Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 to Tekken 7, great titles await you; try them today!