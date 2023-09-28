An Indie Developer’s Joke Leads to a Cute Poker Game Briefly Banned From the Nintendo eShop

Sunshine Shuffle, the highly anticipated indie game recently released, offers a unique and intriguing concept. In this game, players assume the roles of adorable animals gathered on a boat to enjoy a friendly game of poker. However, as the gameplay unfolds, it becomes evident that these cute characters are not as innocent as they appear, drawing parallels to the classic crime film, Reservoir Dogs. This combination of poker, charming animals, and a criminal twist promises an engaging gaming experience.

The game’s developer, Xalavier Nelson, Jr., known for his eccentric narrative games like “An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs” and “Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator,” as well as his penchant for tongue-in-cheek humour online, inadvertently created an unexpected challenge. Nelson concocted a running joke that Sunshine Shuffle “teaches children to gamble” due to the juxtaposition of cute animals and poker, even though the game does not actually promote gambling. Unfortunately, this joke took on a life of its own, causing some complications.

At the eleventh hour, some followers began taking this joke seriously. Consequently, Sunshine Shuffle is now available on platforms like Steam and itch.io, but it faces a delay in its release on the Nintendo eShop in North America. According to Nelson, the game has also been banned entirely in the Republic of Korea due to the misunderstanding caused by the humor surrounding its premise.

Upon learning that his game had been banned from its largest potential market just before its launch, Xalavier Nelson, Jr. initially found it far from amusing. After 24 hours of frenzied communication and some Destiny 2 gaming sessions, he admitted, “And then a few hours later, it was the funniest thing in the universe.”

Nelson’s decision to make a running joke about Sunshine Shuffle was driven by a desire to address potential negative criticisms of the game preemptively. He was concerned that people, without proper context, might deem it inappropriate to have a game featuring cute animals engaged in gambling, fearing it would teach children to gamble. Nelson even disclosed that Strange Scaffold had attempted to create a new card game that didn’t involve regular playing cards but found it unsuitable for the desired gameplay and narrative dynamics. Thus, poker remained in the game, serving as both the best choice and a nod to Telltale Games’ now-delisted 2010 narrative poker game, Poker Night at the Inventory.

Throughout this ordeal, Nelson has maintained a good-natured attitude, retaining his faith in the publishing process and continuing to make light of the joke that led to the ban. He’s also taken this situation as an opportunity to engage with people, including those who have misconceptions about his game.

Nelson shared an example, saying, “Someone on TikTok said, ‘I won’t even look at a game with microtransactions and loot boxes, glad to see Nintendo shutting it down.’ And I said, ‘We have no microtransactions or loot boxes, checkmate, you have to buy our game.’ This interaction, which Nelson sees as another humorous exchange, actually led to a sale. It illustrates his sincerity in not trying to mislead anyone.

Reflecting on the broader perspective, Nelson believes that many people desire to be treated with dignity in a world that often devalues human dignity, reducing individuals to utilitarian concepts. He views this unusual situation of Sunshine Shuffle’s banning as an eye-catching and unique opportunity to connect with people on a personal level, emphasizing the importance of treating people as humans with their own experiences and ideals.

In a happy twist, following their conversation, Nelson received an email from the PR firm representing Sunshine Shuffle, announcing that the game would be released on the North American eShop on Wednesday, May 31. However, it remains banned in the Republic of Korea.