Crimson Crisis is a roguelike shooter set on Mars, coming to early access

Ever fancied playing Vampire Survivors, but it’s set in space and against Aliens? Crimson Crisis might just be the game for you.

That’s the elevator pitch, so to speak, for Crimson Crisis from developer Mr Phil Games. In this new title you’re playing a “bottom-of-the-rung employee thrust into a battle for their life as they answer a routine call emanating from the very depths of the planet itself”. As you’d expect each battle gets tougher and tougher as it goes on, and you start out with just basic weaponry, upgrading as you go; and yes, it’s all procedurally generated.

Let’s get into the new trailer, first, then we have some of the official info from the press release for you:

Players can also take advantage of unique status effects which can shift the tide of battle. Inflamed, Poisoned and Traumatised all inflict unique properties on both player and enemies. These status effects lead to special effects like receiving more damage from gunshots or being more susceptible to critical attacks. Players will need to experiment with their existing arsenal to find the perfect balance between inflicting effects and pure damage. Crimson Crisis will be playable in both singleplayer and multiplayer with a local co-op feature that allows players to team up on the couch. Double the weapons, double the aliens and double the carnage. A drop in and out features makes co-op even more accessible, as friends can party up no matter where they are in the journey to the depths of Mars.

There will also be mods coming to the game after it launches, and the team is working to make mods an active component of the core experience, which should be interesting. The team says you’ll be able to add weapons, mods, new enemies, and “just about anything else”.

Lead developer Philip Ludington said: “It has been my lifelong dream to make an indie game, and here it is. I’m excited for gamers to play our game and discover how fun massacring marauding aliens can be. We’ve built the game with an extensive modding system so players can inject their creativity into it. I can’t wait to see what players come up with, and we hope the community will become involved in the development process. We are releasing as Early Access because we want players to help us guide Crimson Crisis to the best possible destinations”.

Crimson Crisis is coming to PC early access in 2024.