Stardander School for Witches release date confirmed for October

Visual novel RPG with turn-based combat Stardander School for Witches has confirmed its early access release date: October 2nd. That opening early access period will allow players to experience years 1 to 4 while the game is in early access, though the developer says it expects that to nearly double in content when the game releases fully, allowing player to “follow four young witches through seven years of school”.

Fancy Fish Games (which is a fantastic studio name, by the way) explains that “Stardander School for Witches approaches the visual novel with a unique blend of RPG elements and turn-based combat. However, if witches would rather be more studious, they can opt out of battles in the game without it majorly affecting the outcome of their playthrough”.

In Stardander School for Witches, all witches will be expected to make a few critical choices that will affect their training. The first choice witches must make is to choose which elemental group they will belong to, where they can join with like-minded witches. There are four elements to choose from: Fire (Bravery), Water (Intelligence), Earth (Kindness), Air (Creativity). Along with their elemental group, the choices witches will make such as which companion they choose, whether or not to partake in combat, and the wands they select will increase their elemental traits. The traits will make it easier for witches-in-training to study classes and boost the power of elemental spells.

There’s a demo out for the game now as well, but we’ve also got the list of key features, as follows:

Colorful Cast: Play as four complex main characters, each with their own reasons for learning magic.

The Power of Friendship: Become friends or frenemies with your fellow witches-in-training.

Optional Battle System: Recruit your friends to help you battle dangerous Fae in a unique turn-based battle system.

Magical Companions: Talk to and form pacts with Fae to gain familiars.

Progress Reports: Take classes, learn spells, and pass your exams. Use your power to cultivate magical plants and brew potions to enchant items.

Stardander School for Witches will enter early access on October 2nd, a demo is out now.