Stray Souls lore details unveiled via new developer blog post

Indie studio Jukai Studio has revealed more about Stray Souls in a new blog post ahead of the game’s launch this Halloween.

The focus is on the lore of Stray Souls, and this latest blog post entry is called “The Sacred Gun Lore”, and it dives into ” the shadowy history of protagonist Daniel’s shimmering golden gun”. In the post it’s revealed that the deringer isn’t just a deringer, and instead has a “long, storied history and mystical powers”.

According to the new lore blog, the gun was actually “the gun John Wilkes Booth used to assassinate Abraham Lincoln, though that was only one small part of its blood-soaked past”. You can check out the full blog post here, and see the latest trailer, below.

Dive into the mind of Daniel, a teenage boy who inherits a home from his estranged grandmother. As he moves in, Daniel meets the enigmatic Martha who knows more about the house than he would expect. As night falls, dark secrets hiding within the dwelling and Daniel’s past come out of the woodworks – secrets Daniel cannot seem to outrun… Stray Souls combines beloved elements of Japanese survival horror games with an array of new tricks, including a variety of randomized systems where enemy encounters, item placement, paranormal activity and even weather patterns are always changing so no two playthroughs are exactly the same. Featuring new music by legendary Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka and using the power of Metahuman technology and Unreal Engine 5, characters and environments are authentically brought to life, throwing you straight into the dread and dismay of the narrative.

Here’s the list of key features for the game, which the developer is calling a next-gen horror:

Explore the town of Aspen Falls and surrounding areas to uncover a malevolent plot set in motion at Daniel’s birth.

Immerse yourself in Daniel’s story. Choose responses at key moments through branching dialogue options, shaping Daniel’s tone and personality.

Fight hordes of nasty creatures or run for your life. Simplified combat without massive loadouts puts the focus on strategizing combat tactics and resource management.

Solve dozens of clever puzzles with out of the box solutions to test your wit.

Randomized systems ensure that enemy encounters, item locations, changing weather patterns, and strange phenomena all occur at various places, making each playthrough unique

Stray Souls is coming to PC and consoles, but has no release date yet.