Europa Universalis IV ‘King of Kings’ coming next month

Paradox Interactive has today announced that ‘King of Kings,’ its latest expansion for Europa Universalis IV is releasing on November 6. The new Immersion Pack will lots of new content to the game, featuring tons of new National Missions across Persia, Mamluk Egypt, and the Byzantine Empire, and more.

The great nations of the East look back on better days. Constantinople is no longer the centre of a mighty empire. In Cairo, the Mamluks struggle to keep pace with an ascendant power to the north. And, in the plains and mountains of Persia, the Iranian people are divided among many petty kings. Reclaim the mantle of empire and restore your nation to greatness in King of Kings.

The Europa Universalis IV: King of Kings expansion will include the following:

Persia:

Use the influence of Persian art and culture to bring neighbouring kingdoms into your orbit.

Over 70 new National Missions Unique mission choices depending on the state religion – Sunni, Shia or Zoroastrian – as well as Centres of Reformation and other ways to expand the faith. New National Idea sets, unique Government Reforms and unique Estates and agendas.



Mamluk Egypt:

Over 30 new National Missions New Diplomatic options including exporting Egyptian grain and promoting the Hajj. Unique Mamluk Government Reforms, Mercenary Companies and Estate Privileges. Option to Westernize Egypt.



Byzantine Empire:

Over 60 new National Missions Unique Government Reforms and Estate Privileges New Subject type – the Pronoia Over 50 new Byzantine themed events and 10 new Decisions



Along with the update comes some other additions to the game, specifically the following:

Armenia and Georgia: Two Christian kingdoms, pinned between rising empires

Arabia and Yemen: Competing powers on the Arabian peninsula, guarding the holy sites of Islam and the trade routes to India.

Ardabil: A major seat of Iranian culture, and the origin state of modern Persia/Iran.

Aq Qoyunlu and Qara Qoyunlu: Turkmen middle powers resisting Ottoman expansion before the unification of Persia.