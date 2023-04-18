Europa Universalis IV: Domination is now available

Paradox Interactive has announced that Europa Universalis IV: Domination is out now for PC, at a price of $19.99 / £16.75 / €19.99.

Along with new art and music, Europa Universalis IV: Domination adds more estates, reforms, special units, and events to the leading powers, and as with most Paradox Interactive addon content, is also going to be partnered with a free update for everyone as well.

You can check out the trailer for the release of the grand strategy title addon, along with the official word from the press release, below:

Centred on the most popular and powerful nations in Europa Universalis IV, Domination revisits and revises once familiar pathways while adding more historical context and challenges to great nations like China, England, France and more. In some cases, branching missions will force you to make a choice that will irrevocably change the course of your nation, focusing your priorities in a particular direction.

The addon includes new national mission trees and features for the following:

The Ottoman Empire: A revised conquest tree with new rewards for pushing Ottoman dominance, including expansion through the new Eyalet system, and new internal changes, such as the new Janissary estate, the new Ottoman Decadence mechanic, and the ‘Ottoman Power Struggle’ disaster.

A revised conquest tree with new rewards for pushing Ottoman dominance, including expansion through the new Eyalet system, and new internal changes, such as the new Janissary estate, the new Ottoman Decadence mechanic, and the ‘Ottoman Power Struggle’ disaster. China: Different mission trees for the Han Ming and invader empires like the Qing. Choose between expansion and Inward Perfection, and counter the power of the Eunuchs to build a more stable empire.

Different mission trees for the Han Ming and invader empires like the Qing. Choose between expansion and Inward Perfection, and counter the power of the Eunuchs to build a more stable empire. Japan: Unite Japan as you deal with the power of the Shogun and the independent Daimyos. Choose to open the country to foreign influence or keep it isolated, while deciding upon different paths of expansion and reform.

Unite Japan as you deal with the power of the Shogun and the independent Daimyos. Choose to open the country to foreign influence or keep it isolated, while deciding upon different paths of expansion and reform. Russia: Free your country of the Tatar yoke, and transform it into a Great Empire. Choose the path of Peter’s reforms to modernize the state, so your mission tree as well as your mechanics will change and evolve as the game progresses. Use the power of Cossacks and Streltsy to expand your Empire to East and West.

Free your country of the Tatar yoke, and transform it into a Great Empire. Choose the path of Peter’s reforms to modernize the state, so your mission tree as well as your mechanics will change and evolve as the game progresses. Use the power of Cossacks and Streltsy to expand your Empire to East and West. Spain: Expanded mission trees for Castile and Aragon, with different paths to form Spain, a new mechanic available for the new ‘System of Councils’ government, and decisions about the Army and Navy to get the mighty Tercios and Spanish Armada.

Expanded mission trees for Castile and Aragon, with different paths to form Spain, a new mechanic available for the new ‘System of Councils’ government, and decisions about the Army and Navy to get the mighty Tercios and Spanish Armada. France: Fight the end of the Hundred Years War, centralize France into an absolute monarchy while dealing with the Wars of Religion, expand into Italy and the Holy Roman Empire, and lead the Revolution through an expanded mission tree.

Fight the end of the Hundred Years War, centralize France into an absolute monarchy while dealing with the Wars of Religion, expand into Italy and the Holy Roman Empire, and lead the Revolution through an expanded mission tree. Great Britain: Separate paths for either a British Empire or an Angevin Britain, as well as a deeper internal gameplay, with unique features for the English Parliament and changes to the English Civil War disaster.

Separate paths for either a British Empire or an Angevin Britain, as well as a deeper internal gameplay, with unique features for the English Parliament and changes to the English Civil War disaster. Minor nations: Mission changes, new government mechanics and expanded flavour for Prussia, Portugal and Korea.