Paradox Interactive has announced that the Baltic themed expansion for Europa Universalis IV, Lions of the North is available now.

Highlights of Europa Universalis IV: Lions of the North include:

Expanded Branching Missions: Decisions taken along some mission trees will determine what options are available to you in the future, allowing you to follow distinct and dramatically different alternate paths.

New Mission Trees for Denmark: Maintain power in Scandinavia while expanding your influence over the northern German cities.

New Mission Trees for Sweden and Norway: Break free from Danish dominance, and turn a foothold on the continent into the base for a northern empire.

New Mission Trees for Teutonic Order, Livonian Order and Riga: Follow a path of religious zealotry or secularize your realm with an eye on the future.

New Mission Trees for Poland, Lithuania and the Commonwealth: Vast lands on the border of East and West present unique challenges for ambitious rulers.

Other Mission Tree Changes: Pirate kings of Gotland, unique options for a united Scandinavia, a free Finland, and a powerful Danzig.

New Government Reforms and Estate Privileges: Some regional powers will have unique government options and new ways to court the favour and influence of local estates.

New Units: The Swedish Carolean Infantry and Polish-Lithuanian Winged Hussars will beavailable for recruitment.

New Unit Art: 35 new army sprites for regional powers.

New Music: 3 new pieces of Scandinavian music, plus 3 other Baltic themed songs.

For almost a decade, Europa Universalis IV has encouraged players to explore new and exciting alternate histories of the early modern world. In the newest immersion pack, Lions of the North, dramatically different pasts can unfold before your eyes. Denmark can keep its hold on its northern subjects. The Teutonic Order can retreat to its past crusader glories. Gotland can become a pirate haven. All of these dramatic “what ifs” are now available in the new Baltic Sea themed add-on to Europa Universalis IV. With branching missions, new government options for major players and even new military units, Lions of the North is packed with variety and excitement. Make your enemies hear your roar!

Lions of the North also brings a major update to the main game which will be free, but the expansion is priced at $14.99/£11.39/€14.99.

Europa Universalis IV: Lions of the North is available now, for PC.