Paradox Interactive has announced the release date for Europa IV: Domination, along with the latest trailer, and more information than you can shake a stick at.

First up then, Europa IV: Domination is coming on April 18th to PC, and Paradox says that the add-on to the grand strategy game will allow players to “experience new historical flavour and decisions for many of EU4’s most popular and powerful nations”. There will be new mission trees, historical government reforms, challenges, and generally just greater variety.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Paradox Interactive also sent over the new national mission trees and features for Europa IV: Domination, which will include:

The Ottoman Empire: A revised conquest tree with new rewards for pushing Ottoman dominance, including expansion through the new Eyalet system, and new internal changes, such as the new Janissary estate, the new Ottoman Decadence mechanic, and the ‘Ottoman Power Struggle’ disaster.

China: Different mission trees for the Han Ming and invader empires like the Qing. Choose between expansion and Inward Perfection, and counter the power of the Eunuchs to build a more stable empire.

Japan: Unite Japan as you deal with the power of the Shogun and the independent Daimyos. Choose to open the country to foreign influence or keep it isolated, while deciding upon different paths of expansion and reform.

Russia: Free your country of the Tatar Yoke, and transform it into a Great Empire. Choose the path of Peter's reforms to modernize the state, so your mission tree as well as your mechanics will change and evolve as the game progresses. Use the power of Cossacks and Streltsy to expand your Empire to East and West.

Spain: Expanded mission trees for Castile and Aragon, with different paths to form Spain, a new mechanic available for the new 'System of Councils' government, and decisions about the Army and Navy to get the mighty Tercios and Spanish Armada.

France: Fight the end of the Hundred Years War, centralize France into an absolute monarchy while dealing with the Wars of Religion, expand into Italy and the Holy Roman Empire, and lead the Revolution through an expanded mission tree.

Great Britain: Separate paths for either a British Empire or an Angevin Britain, as well as a deeper internal gameplay, with unique features for the English Parliament and changes to the English Civil War disaster.

Separate paths for either a British Empire or an Angevin Britain, as well as a deeper internal gameplay, with unique features for the English Parliament and changes to the English Civil War disaster. Minor nations: Mission changes, new government mechanics and expanded flavour for Prussia, Portugal, and Korea.

As usual with a Paradox release there are also updates to other parts of the game, with new music and art, and a minor update that will be free for all players. If you pre-order Domination, you will also get a bonus music pack called “March of Power” which adds six new tracks.

Europa Universalis IV: Domination will be released on April 18th, 2023 for $19.99/£16.75/€19.99.