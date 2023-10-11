Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery console release date confirmed

Originally only on PC, the release date for the console version of Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery has been confirmed for October 26th. It’ll be hitting Nintendo Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, and it’ll even be included in Game Pass on that release date, too.

As a bonus for people who’ve waited for the console release version there will also be a new scooter mini-game called “Scoot Scoot”. Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery will include all three of the Frog Detective games, and is described as “a first-person mystery series by Worm Club made with the help of SUPERHOT PRESENTS that has grown a cult following on the internet”. The developer says that “The Detective’s adventures have been enjoyed by over half a million players worldwide and inspired an upcoming feature film. We are just kidding about the film. But still, half a million players! Wow!!”

In Case 1, The Haunted Island, a sloth has been haunted for weeks by a mysterious ghost that nobody can seem to track down. Even after hiring a team of ghost scientists, the mystery is no closer to being solved. Luckily for this tropical sloth and unluckily for this pesky ghost, Frog Detective is here to crack the case! The Haunted Island is the first in this award-winning series, and this bite-sized mystery is what started an international cult obsession with the world of Frog Detective. In the second mystery, The Case of the Invisible Wizard, we follow the Detective to Warlock Woods, where a celebratory parade for their newest neighbour has been maliciously destroyed. Now, the neighbour is nowhere to be seen, and the town is in ruin. Can Frog Detective get to the bottom of things? We sure hope so. Otherwise, the game would be a bummer. In the exciting series finale, Corruption at Cowboy County, The Detective and Lobster Cop are tasked with solving the conundrum of a sheriff-less town. But not all is as it seems here, as a surprisingly simple solution to the case reveals a sinister scheme. Maybe crime is real after all…

“Frog Detective on consoles is finally here! Can you believe it? Probably, as you are reading this on a news platform, so therefore it must be true. No longer must I reply to the question “is it on Switch?” with “Eventually!”. Now I can say “It’s not my responsibility to educate you.” And I can finally be happy. “, says developer Grace Bruxner from Worm Club.

This also marks the first time the game series has been localised into multiple languages, as the developer explains it’s coming with “English, French, German, Italian, Spanish (Latin America) and Brazilian Portuguese” options, too.

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery is coming to consoles on October 26th.