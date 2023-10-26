Remnant 2 Loadouts update and Halloween Event live tomorrow, cross-play in the works

Gunfire Games and Gearbox have today announced some exciting new additions coming to Remnant 2 tomorrow, Friday October 27, including much-requested gear loadouts.

The first addition is the Halloween special event, “Aberrant Domination”, which will scatter new Aberrations throughout the various worlds – but only if you play on Nightmare difficulty. Jump into the game between October 27 and October 31 to new challenges awaiting on the toughest difficulty, ready to reward you with new corrupted weapons. Sadly, you must play on Nightmare difficulty to take part, which is a bit of a shame for the more casual crowd.

In addition to the Halloween event, October 27 will see the launch of the Loadout Update, which not includes new Aberrations and gear, but the option to create and save custom loadouts that you can switch between on the fly! No more removing all yourn rings and messing around with perks and menus; you’ll simply be able to save and choose your loadout from the inventory screen. This is by far one of the most requested features, and one that will change the game in very positive ways.

Not only that, but in this blog post Gunfire have also confirmed that thay are currently working to implement cross-play, which will allow players from all platforms to join together in taking down Remnant 2’s tough bosses. While there’s no official date for this update yet, just the confirmation that it’s coming has us super excited.

Remnant 2 is one of 2023’s best releases – which is saying a lot this year. In our review we said:

Either solo or with others, the sense of wonder, curiosity, and sheer explorative joy can’t be denied. Every time you step through a new portal, you’re heading into a dungeon or area you can’t predict; every foggy boss door leads to a fight you can’t fully prepare for because you don’t know what’s coming… Remnant 2 remains one of the most creative, fascinating, and compelling games of the last few years and stands as a testament to what this developer can do when they aim to impress.

Remnant 2 is available on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series S & X. Read our full review here, or check out our Remnant 2 archetype guide.