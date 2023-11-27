Battle Shapers Stormscraper update adds new tower and challenges

The latest update for Battle Shapers (0.3.0) adds new weapons, abilities, and “never before seen” enemy to the roguelike FPS.

This new update comes just a month after the 0.2.0 update also added the power transfer option to quickly change out your arsenal, and a new ability was added called Thundersnap. This update adds plenty of goodies, as well as bug fixes, balancing tweaks, and performance optimisation.

First up, then, let’s get into the new tower: The Stormscraper.

“The Stormscraper is now ready for you to take on to cleanse the corruption! While the Stormscraper was once the center of energy production in New Elysium, this was before the tyranny of the Overlords overtook the city. Work your way through this bright and high-tech biome to liberate it from corruption and get one step closer to saving New Elysium. Fight a new enemy, explore new rooms and find new hidden ciphers to unlock!”

That’s the official word on it, with Battle Shapers developer Metric Empire adding that this will allow you to challenge three towers in a single run, meaning the overall run duration is longer, and there’s a new layer of challenge. Here’s the rest of the update, all the official word from the developer’s latest press release:

New Weapon: Havoc Hammer

Our first throwable weapon is finally here, the Havoc Hammer! Cock back your arm to charge up and throw this huge kinetic hammer at enemy bots to knock them back. Use this weapon to deal big damage by slamming enemies against their surroundings or knocking them away from you to help give you space in a tight situation.

New Weapon: Megaton

The Megaton is our new, flashy Kinetic rocket launcher. This launcher doesn’t fire an exploding rocket, that’s old tech. The Megaton fires imploding rockets that pull enemies towards the center of the implosion. Slam enemies together with the implosion and finish them off while they’re grouped up!

New Weapon: Arc Flash

The last new weapon of our update, the Arc Flash! This burst-fire gun is truly in a class of its own. It fires out a slurry of Shock bubbles that stick to enemies then explode after a delay. It makes up for a shorter effective range by dealing massive damage to enemies caught in your horde of bubbles.

New Ability: Thermite Clusterbombs

The Thermite Clusterbombs are our new Pyro grenade. But it’s not just one grenade, it’s five grenades. This ability allows you to throw five grenades at once to cover a massive area and set all of your enemies on fire. Alternatively, get up close and personal to throw all five at the same target to deal massive damage!

New Ability: Scatterblast Turret

Have you ever found yourself annoyed by swaths of pest-like murderous robots? Well, we’ve got the solution for you: The Scatterblast Turret! This new ability places a turret that rapidly shoots small Vibro bullets in a circular wave-like pattern; use it to handle grouped up enemy bots like a pro.

Battle Shapers is out now via early access on PC. Read our interview with the devs, here.