Metric Empire has launched its debut title, the FPS roguelite Battle Shapers into early access today on Steam. For more information about what to expect from Battle Shapers, you can check out the Early Access launch trailer below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPKxPn2XuzQ
Battle Shapers Features
- FIGHT LASER WITH LASER — Gun down hordes of cunning enemy machines with relentless risk-taking, and bot-busting close-range warfare in which every kill fuels your combat capabilities. Learn to adapt to the Overlords’ dangerous attacks and retaliations that are thrown at you every step of the way.
- COMBAT IS ONLY HALF THE BATTLE — Unlock new weapons, abilities and talents to permanently increase your survivability and combat potential with every run. Each tower promises different hidden upgrades and weapons to strengthen your journey further.
- BUILD YOUR ‘CORE’ STRENGTH — Acquire fallen Overlords’ powers and watch as they change not just your abilities, but your appearance and gameplay. As your powers grow and change, be careful—with every defeated Overlord, Ada’s path becomes more and more difficult.
Battle Shapers Roadmap
Pier-Luc Papineau, Design Director had this to say about the game, as well as the intended roadmap for the future:
We’re really grateful to those who join us in Early Access to try out Battle Shapers, a project our passionate team is truly pouring their hearts into. In doing so, you’ll also get to see how the game will grow as we work towards the v1.0 release in 2024. At the time Early Access begins, players will get to experience a portion of what the final game will offer, providing a great preview of the exciting content to come, some of which you can see in the team’s roadmap for the rest of the year.
Throughout Battle Shapers’ Early Access, Metric Empire will be sharpening the roguelite FPS experience with the plans they already have in mind, with attentive eyes on the reactions and observations that come from the community. The roadmap above gives a glimpse into what is planned up to December 2023.
Battle Shapers launches on October 3, 2023, on Steam in early access.