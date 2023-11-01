Battle Shapers update adds new enemy and ability

Battle Shapers update 0.2 has added a new weapon and ability, and “Power Transfer”, letting players “quickly change their arsenal”.

The new ability for Battle Shapers is called Thundersnap, which “summons striking shaper-bolts that zap multiple enemies in a cone shape directly in front of the player. It not only hurts the enemies, it causes a brief stun and temporarily lowers their damage output”. Meanwhile the new weapon is the Infernal Stinger which “is a damage-dealer of a different kind, giving players a powerful charge rifle that unleashes 6 superheated bolts of Pyro-based energy”.

Developer Metric Empire says that one of the enemies that will be on the receiving end of these two new Battle Shapers abilities is the Pyronaut, “a brute who fires napalm bombs that leave hazardous material on the ground. Instead of a shield like the similar Juggernaut, the Pyronaut has two flamethrowers that will cook you alive if you get too close”. Metric Empire says that “The Pyronaut will provide a fresh world of hurt that players will have to plan for in their runs”.

As you can see from the image above, there’s plenty still to come on the early access (via Steam) roadmap, with another update due in November that’ll add a new map and new enemies. Then in December a new feature will enable extra upgrades, and another new enemy is coming.

We spoke to the co-founders of the studio in September, who confirmed that “We will soon be releasing a roadmap outlining the major updates we have in store for the Early Access phase and we think that players will be happy with its content. However, we do not want to say too much and are keeping some surprises to be revealed later”, and it’s fair to say the duo have been true to that word, releasing the roadmap a month later.

Battle Shapers is in early access for PC (via Steam) now.