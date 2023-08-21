Battle Shapers release date confirmed

Metric Empire has revealed the release date for the studio’s debut FPS roguelite, Battle Shapers as October 3rd, 2023. On this date, Battle Shapers will launch into Early Access where the devs will continue to refine and expand the game by adding more content and features while collaborating with the community to help mold the ambitious shooter into its best form.

Battle Shapers is a single-player FPS roguelite. You take on the role of Ada, a spirited android who must shoot and smash her way through hordes of robots. Develop your arsenal of weapons, unlock new abilities and permanent upgrades, explore vibrant towers, and defy merciless Overlords that will stop at nothing to see you fail. Overcome their ever-changing challenges, and steal their prized Cores, integrating their unique powers and abilities into your arsenal.

You can check out the Battle Shapers early access trailer, including the release date, below:

Pier-Luc Papineau, Design Director at Metric Empire had this to say:

We’re eager to not only deliver a fascinating and exciting blend of gameplay, we want to do so with a high level of polish. A good first impression is key so we want to collaborate with our community to make sure that we deliver a title they can be proud of and excited to share with others!

Battle Shapers Features

FIGHT LASER WITH LASER — Gun down hordes of cunning enemy machines with relentless risk-taking, and bot-busting close-range warfare in which every kill fuels your combat capabilities. Learn to adapt to the Overlords’ dangerous attacks and retaliations that are thrown at you every step of the way.

— Gun down hordes of cunning enemy machines with relentless risk-taking, and bot-busting close-range warfare in which every kill fuels your combat capabilities. Learn to adapt to the Overlords’ dangerous attacks and retaliations that are thrown at you every step of the way. COMBAT IS ONLY HALF THE BATTLE — Unlock new weapons, abilities and talents to permanently increase your survivability and combat potential with every run. Each tower promises different hidden upgrades and weapons to strengthen your journey further.

— Unlock new weapons, abilities and talents to permanently increase your survivability and combat potential with every run. Each tower promises different hidden upgrades and weapons to strengthen your journey further. BUILD YOUR ‘CORE’ STRENGTH — Acquire fallen Overlords’ powers and watch as they change not just your abilities, but your appearance and gameplay. As your powers grow and change, be careful—with every defeated Overlord, Ada’s path becomes more and more difficult.

Battle Shapers launches in Early Access on PC on October 3, 2023.