River Tails: Stronger Together coming to PC this December

Kid Onion Studios has announced that River Tails: Stronger Together will be coming to PC on December 14th. It’s a 3D co-op adventure platformer and as you can see from the image above, is a colourful cartoon-esque game, and is also planned for a Nintendo Switch release at a later date.

The developer explains that River Tails: Stronger Together tells the story of ” two unlikely friends, a cat named Furple and a fish named Finn”, who will journey through “beautiful natural-world environments” and have to work together if they “don’t want to lose the things they love most”.

Check out the trailer, below:

In River Tails, you’ll embark on an epic and visually stunning journey across land and water. Explore the flora of uncharted rainforests, immerse yourself in the magical atmosphere of river caves, cross the treacherous swamp (if you can!). Only then will you get back to the icy mountain. On your way, you’ll encounter a wide range of local wildlife – but be sure to work out which are your friends and which are your enemies before it’s too late! Play either as Furple, the curious and excitable purple kitten, or Finn, the independent fish with a bit of an attitude problem. You’ll embark upstream with these unexpected allies, towards the icy mountain where Furple’s family are in mortal danger. Can you save them in time?

The game will also have a 20% discount for early access, up until the end of the Steam Autumn Sale on November 28th. It’s been in early access since March this year, “In order to increase the audience of the game while gathering feedback to better develop and market the game”, and if you have played it already there, the early access version is the first two worlds, with the full game including another four worlds, and expansions to the central town.

According to the Steam Page there are boss fights, and “evolving gameplay” with new mechanics and puzzles coming, the further you play.

River Tails: Stronger Together will be officially released on December 14th on PC. A Switch version is also planned.