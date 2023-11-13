Tarisland second closed beta coming this week, pre-download available now

The developer for upcoming MMORPG Tarisland has announced the pre-download for the second closed beta has started today.

The second closed beta for Tarisland will give potential fans a chance to try out more new content, with two new classes, and a ten-player raid also available.

As part of the beta, one of the new classes is the Phantom Necromancer, which the developer has released a trailer for, and you can check out, below:

Tarisland is an expansive MMORPG featuring multiple biomes and civilizations, a vast world to explore, and a rich and compelling story. Multiple game modes allow players to explore Tarisland’s diverse and compelling world. Distinct, fully customizable classes give players the flexibility to tailor their character to their individual play style. Progression is based on a seasonal system that will provide new PvE and PvP content. The 2nd Closed Beta for Tarisland will be available on Android and PC in Argentina, Brazil, Canada and North America, as well as select countries in Europe and Southeast Asia. Check the official Tarisland website for a detailed list here. The game is currently localized in the following languages: English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish.

The other class that’s new is “The Shadow Swordsman”, who the developer says is “the master of melee damage, and a mysterious new class specializing in ranged damage and healing”. The ten-player raid is another attraction: “Offering all new challenges, the background to this raid will be revealed through new story based quests”.

There are also optimisations to the PvE, PvP, and “crafting skill systems have been made based on player feedback from the previous Closed Beta and much more”. The second beta also a new arena, and a new rank system surrounding the PvP gameplay.

The game is set for a 2024 “first quarter” release on iOS, Android, and PC. Check out the official site for how to get access to the beta.