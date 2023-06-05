MMORPG Tarisland closed beta is coming this month

A closed beta for MMORPG Tarisland is coming on June 27th, the developer has announced, encompassing regions Brazil, Canada, the Philippines and the UK (on mobile), while the PC version of Tarisland will be a global beta. As you’d expect, if you want to sign-up, you just need to register via the official site.

The Tarisland beta may be in high demand, because the game has been in development for several years. The people behind it say it’s “an expansive MMORPG featuring multiple biomes and civilizations, and a vast world to explore, coupled with a rich and compelling story”, and we’ve got a new beta trailer for you to view, below, along with the official information on the game so far.

Tarisland will feature distinct classes, each of which is fully customizable, giving players the flexibility to tailor their character to their own preferences and individual play style. Progression is based on a seasonal system that will provide new PvE content and PvP challenges. One of the developers’ goals for Tarisland was to create a fair and sustainable game ecosystem for all players to enjoy. For example, pay-to-win is not part of the game and stat-boosting items won’t be sold in in-game shop. Players will be able to play Tarisland anytime, anywhere, with full cross-progression and cross-play between mobile and PC versions. The PC version will also feature a customizable interface.

The developer says that in the Tarisland beta, you can use one of the seven classes and explore “the Ancash Canyon, SilverLit, the Misty Forest, and their respective storylines and quests”. The team adds that “understanding the classes and how they interact will be necessary as players team up to take on raids and dungeons, and “for those who want to secure their place in the annals of Taris’ history a special event awaits – the first to defeat the four dungeon bosses with a team of 10 will receive exclusive Closed Beta rewards, including titles. The Closed Beta will also give players the opportunity to try out five crafting professions, enter the Arena or the Battlegrounds, and, if they feel skilled enough, take on the World Bosses”.

Tarisland will be released on iOS and Android, and PC later this year.