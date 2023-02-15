New World “The Legacy of Crassus” event starting on February 21st

Amazon Studios has announced details of the next New World event, called “The Legacy of Crassus”, which is starting February 21st, and running up until March 7th, and will add a host of daily bonus and standard rewards for playing it.

For those well up on the lore of New World and Aeternum, here’s the official word from Amazon about what this all means:

Crassus has fallen, but his most loyal soldiers vehemently carry on a final mission — an invasion of the southern lands. Are they in pursuit of conquest, revenge, or something far more sinister? The Corrupted Legion transforms the land into barren dirt, mud, and dust. Tall banners extend upwards and small fires burn along the ground. Elite Legionnaire soldiers patrol the perimeter while a Signifer Nerva casts a spell in the middle. Moments later a portal opens… Crimson eyes glare through the magical abyss. They blink simultaneously, yet grow farther apart. Every mighty stomp amplifies their size and ferocity. Water ripples, tents collapse, and even bears in neighboring regions scurry away from the chaotic quakes as two hulking figures barbarically emerge to a deafening silence. Lucanus and Decimus, Crassus’s cyclops captains, raise their arms. As their massive weapons extend skyward, the shadow of Roman tyranny creeps ever closer to consuming Aeternum. This is the remains of a General seduced by corruption. This is the Legacy of Crassus.

Anyway, back to the event itself, so to speak, by playing you can unlock loads of rewards. The enemies will be level 66, and here’s the list of daily bonuses you can get once per day after defeating the world bosses. Amazon notes that you are also guaranteed all rewards on the list after beating the bosses eight times. It’s also worth noting in the small print that to get any rewards you’ll have to have done at least 1000 damage, so you won’t be able to sit back while your mates Leeroy Jenkins the bad guys.

Wrath of Decimus – Great Axe

Hoplites Great Blade – Great Sword

Cuirass of Decimus – Heavy Chest Armor

Fists of Decimus – Heavy Gauntlets

Sagittar of Lucanus – Bow

Vesuvius – Fire Staff

Galea of Lucanus – Medium Helm

Hobnailed Boots of Lucanus – Medium Boots

You will also be able to unlock 1-3 Obsidian Gypsum, 500 Umbral Shards, and a special mod that has a 25% chance to add powerful affects to crafted items. These rewards all reset at 5am local time, so in theory if you’re a night owl, or a very early-morning player, you could grab one at just before 5am, then just after.

On top of that, there’s a few standard rewards that you can allso get for defeating Lucanus and Decimus, but these can be done more than once a day.

A random weapon or armor piece at their level (90% chance)

A special Named item from Brimstone Sands or greater Aeternum (10% chance)

Players will also get some level-appropriate consumables (health, mana, etc.)

New World is out now for PC.