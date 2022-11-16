New World brings back the Turkulon event for 2022

Amazon Games has announced that the Turkulon event for New World is back again for 2022, taking place until December 6th.

If the picture leading this article doesn’t give you a clue, it’s an in-game event that requires you to hunt down a massive turkey that’s somewhere in Aeternum, and will need quite a few players to take it down. Special loot is the reward for completing the quest, and it has a change to drop a “massive turkey leg” which is an artefact ingredient (towards a special recipe you can only make if you have this item on your person).

If you do get the massive turkey leg, usually you can craft the “Roasted Monstrous Turkey Dinner”, and although it requires a cooking skill of “0” to do this, you will need a tier 5 cooking station. Other ingredients needed are potatoes, cooking oil, parsley, sage, rosemary, and (you guessed it) thyme. Eating this meal will up your constitution and luck for 40 minutes, though the amount it’ll buff you depends on character level.

For 2022, Amazon Games says that New World players will be able to get even more loot for defending their towns against Turkulon (the giant turkey), including: “a Turkulon Skinning Knife, Infused Turkey Coating, and a Turkuless Disgruntled Fowl Pet”.

New World Update 1.7.2 downtime will begin at 11:00 PM PT (6:00AM UTC) on November 15 and includes the launch of the Turkulon event.

Along with this event there are a few fixes as well, notable ones include the following:

Fixed an issue that allowed the previous weapon’s ability to be cast when eating while swapping weapons.

Fixed an issue that caused the visual effects on the Firestaff Faerie Fire skin to appear in the wrong position.

Fixed an issue that caused the Heartrune of Stoneform to give a permanent speed boost after cleansing certain status effects.

Fixed an issue that caused players to desync while triggering an ability if their ability was used after unequipping an active weapon and exiting the inventory.

Fixed an issue that allowed Faction Control Points to be held by a dead player.

New World is available now on PC.