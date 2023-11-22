The Future of In-Game Economies: Predictions and Trends for the Next Decade

Modern video games are all about microtransactions. You can buy in-game items with real-world money. However, while for most games, this is an investment that you can’t get back, there are some, where these investments can have some value. Games like CS2 or Dota 2 come to mind in this regard.

And as gaming continues to evolve, so will the in-game economic system. There are already cases where you can use the in-game items for real-world transactions, even in the realm of online gambling.

In the coming years, you can expect a seismic shift in the in-game economy. This article gets into more detail about the future of in-game economies.

A Glimpse into the Past: Evolution of In-Game Economies

The concept of economy in video games isn’t something that first appeared a couple of years ago. It has been around since the early days of the era of arcades. But that slowly evolved, and today you have in-game items and features that you can access for real money.

This is the case in most video games these days. While in-game cosmetic items are the most popular, stat boosts and XP power-ups are also part of the system.

Current State of In-Game Economies

If you take a look at the current video gaming scene, several names will pop up for this topic of discussion. Perhaps the most popular options are Dota 2 and CS2. These are eSports games owned by Valve, with both featuring in-game cosmetic items.

These items can be traded on the Steam Marketplace or sold directly for Steam currency. Using this money, it’s possible to buy new skins in-game or purchase a brand-new game if someone wants to try one out.

However, the more popular use of these items and their value is in online betting. As both of these games are eSports, it means that a lot of events are held for both games all year round. These items can be used to bet on the outcome of the matches on third-party platforms.

There are also games like Warframe, which has an in-game economy system of its own. It allows players to sell certain items in the marketplace among other players. It’s all controlled by the community, and the developers have no say in the price of anything.

Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain: A New Era for Gaming

As the Metaverse may soon become a mainstream concept, players are starting to take note of the effect of cryptocurrency on gaming. Thanks to the way Blockchain works, players can have the true rights to a unique virtual item. It’s the same concept that’s used for NFTs. But it can be repurposed for video gaming as well.

Real Money Platforms and Their Role

As mentioned before, for CS2 and Dota 2 betting, there are third-party platforms where players can use the in-game items directly to place a bet on a match. However, there was no mention of how the system works. So, here’s a little more info on that.

While in-game assets such as skins can sometimes be utilized for betting in esports matches, there’s a different avenue of online entertainment that offers a more traditional form of wagering: real-money gambling sites. These platforms provide a diverse range of options for those looking to extend their gaming experience into the realm of betting. For a comprehensive list of trusted venues, visit https://nz-casino.online/casinos/real-money/ to find a new way to engage with your passion for gaming and potentially earn rewards.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR): Immersion Meets Economy

Going back to the topic of the Metaverse, it’s all about the virtual experience that’s supposed to be an emulation of the real world. That means any asset or item that you buy is no longer a pixel on your screen. Once VR technology becomes more accessible, you will be able to use these items and get your money’s worth.

This extends to all kinds of items. So, theoretically, if you purchase a painting for your virtual home, you can admire it when you log in to the Metaverse with your VR headset.

Regulations, Ethics, and In-Game Economies

As you may already be aware, most of the in-game economies are unregulated. There’s no governing body that regulates the prices. This raises a lot of questions about the value of certain items.

If someone purchases a $1000 CS2 knife and puts it on sale the next day for $1, there’d be no one to stop them from crashing the economy. This scary thought has many players skeptical about the whole economic system that’s been built around the games.

To make sure the system continues as intended, regulations will need to be introduced in the future. And the developers of the game should be at the forefront of this matter.

Player-Driven Economies: Power to the Players

It is possible these concerns could bring about something positive. You may get to see economic systems like the ones in Warframe becoming more prevalent. Developers may see the potential in a system that’s run by actual players, and that could be the norm for games to come.

Monetization Models: What Could Change?

To keep up with the changes, developers can try out different kinds of monetization strategies. While subscription models already exist for games like World of Warcraft, the introduction of DeFi or NFTs might add a completely new dimension to the in-game economy.

Final Words

Looking at things, there’s a potential for in-game economies to be a regular feature in upcoming games. However, it’s mostly for online-based games these days; in the future, that might change. Offline AAA titles could also have an in-game economic system of their own. So, all we can do now is wait.