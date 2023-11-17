The Walking Dead: Destinies released on consoles today

GameMill Entertainment and Flux Games has announced that it’s choose your adventure game The Walking Dead: Destinies, is out now for consoles.

Obviously there’s a lot of games in the AMC and original universes for The Walking Dead, but what the developer says sets The Walking Dead: Destinies apart is that you pick between the likes of Rick or Shane to lead the group, and can make an enemy of The Governor, or recruit him. You are replaying the AMC The Walking Dead story, and choosing your own adventure, so to speak.

That said, it’s not a point and click game, instead it’s a third-person action-adventure where you, as you’d expect, begin playing as Rick Grimes in the hospital, surrounded by Zombies. GameMill and Flux Games say that you’ll need to “assemble allies and fight your way through the walker apocalypse across iconic locations from The Walking Dead, including Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury”, and then make “crucial” choices, changing how the story plays out.

Here’s the list of key features, taken from the official press release:

Shatter Fate: Alter the story of AMC’s The Walking Dead by weaving your own path through the series’ events. Save the villain, kill the hero… and live with the consequences.

Alter the story of AMC’s The Walking Dead by weaving your own path through the series’ events. Save the villain, kill the hero… and live with the consequences. Slash, Bash & Shoot the Undead: Slay hordes of walkers in third-person action with a variety of melee and ranged weapons, including bats, katanas, revolvers, shotguns, and crossbows.

Slay hordes of walkers in third-person action with a variety of melee and ranged weapons, including bats, katanas, revolvers, shotguns, and crossbows. Build Your Dream Team: Play as characters from a roster of over twelve iconic characters from AMC’s The Walking Dead, including Rick, Shane, Michonne, Carol, Daryl, and more.

Play as characters from a roster of over twelve iconic characters from AMC’s The Walking Dead, including Rick, Shane, Michonne, Carol, Daryl, and more. Survive the Apocalypse: Manage limited resources, scavenge for weapons and ammo, and maximize your party’s abilities to stay alive.

Manage limited resources, scavenge for weapons and ammo, and maximize your party’s abilities to stay alive. Experience the Tension: Defend your camp, rescue survivors, and fight through stealth and all-out combat. Get one last chance at survival in a “broken state” before the walker threat overwhelms you.

The Walking Dead: Destinies is out today (November 17th) for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.