Final Fury reveals characters in new trailer ahead of early 2024 open beta

Kluge Interactive has released a trailer for it’s Street Fighter-inspired VR fighter Final Fury, showing off the characters from the game ahead of the open beta planned for early 2024.

The game is developed by the team behind Synth Riders, and the trailer also confirms the Meta Quest and SteamVR beta for early 2024, while also saying it’s “inspired by the golden age of arcade fighters”, adding that it “promises epic head-to-head matches, immersive visuals, innovative controls, a varied roster of characters, and fast-paced gameplay tailored for newcomers and veterans alike”.

Check out the new trailer, below, and the information from the press release.

Highlights from today’s captivating new trailer include exclusive gameplay footage, atmospheric cinematics, and two new characters: Lida—a master manipulator who commands a legion of deadly scarabs—and Valdan—a revenant who uses an infernal blade to exact his vengeance upon other fighters.

Key features include:

Innovative VR combat, combining arcade-style fighting mechanics with physical gameplay

Nine playable fighters, each with a unique move set, arena, and personality to match

Single-player battles against CPU opponents in the Arcade and Versus modes

Online competition via matchmaking or private matches

Heart-pumping original soundtrack composed by Zardonic

“As lifelong fans of classic fighting games such as Street Fighter, Killer Instinct, and Mortal Kombat, our goal with Final Fury is to bring back the nostalgic thrill of the arcade and take it to the next level with the immersive perspective and innovative controls only possible in VR. It’s an ambitious challenge, but we’re confident that we have a unique experience on our hands—one that will define a brand-new genre in VR and excite fighting game fans around the world”, explained Abraham Aguero, Creative Director at Kluge Interactive.

You can sign up for the beta for Final Fury, coming early 2024, at this link.