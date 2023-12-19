Mediterranea Inferno is coming to consoles in March

Santa Ragione has announced visual novel Mediterranea Inferno is coming to consoles on March 5th, 2024. The team has also confirmed that while it was just on Steam and Windows for PC before now, it’s also today (December 19th) available on Epic Games Store as well.

On top of that, the game has been updated with Japanese and Simplified Chinese language options, and the soundtrack (composed by Lorenzo Redaelli) will be hitting Spotify later today as well. You can pre-save the soundtrack at this link.

Check out the console release date trailer, below:

A treacherous visual novel about friendship, desire, and grief. What’s better than a sensual summer retreat in the South of Italy? Join Claudio, Andrea, and Mida in their travels as they try to recover from the collective trauma of the 2020 pandemic. Three young men in their early 20s reconnect after two years of forced isolation, hoping to rekindle their friendship; an exceptional bond that made the trio truly special! A mythological force well beyond the sum of its parts! Or so they think…

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

A new treacherous drama from the creator of Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star

Multiple endings: a playthrough lasts 3 to 4 hours, reaching one of many possible endings

You need to complete it at least two times in a loop, doing different things to discover the true ending

A visual novel that gives voice to a generation and explores the enduring consequences of collective trauma

Music, writing, and art from the game’s author, including hundreds and hundreds of original illustrations

One liner: A summer retreat in Italy turns into something sinister

One liner: Eat the Fruit of Mirages and fight for your endless summer!

Lyle scored this one 8.5/10 when he reviewed it, saying: “Mediterranea Inferno is a game that baffled me as much as it delighted me. It’s willing to tackle issues I wasn’t expecting, it’s packed full of weird and wonderful imagery, and it’s possibly the most aggressively and gloriously gay game I’ve ever played. It definitely won’t be for everyone, but if you like to get weird and don’t mind dealing with the darker elements then boy are you in for a trip”.

Mediterranea Inferno is out now on PC, and coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series S|X on March 5th, 2024.