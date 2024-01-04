Apex Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth crossover coming next week

On January 9, Apex Legends and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be joining forces for an exclusive in-game event in Apex Legends. The crossover will feature a brand new Limited Time Mode Takeover, featuring the Buster Sword R2R5 and Materia hop ups, as well as a host of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth-inspired cosmetic items including Legendary and Epic skins, stickers, emotes, and more.

For three weeks of infinite possibilities, the FINAL FANTASY VII Takeover will replace the unranked battle royale mode in Apex Legends. In this exciting new mode, players can wield the Buster Sword R2R5 to dash, block bullets, unleash a powerful Limit Break, and more. New effects join the game in the form of Materia Hop-Ups, which grant benefits like area-of-effect (AOE) lightning and HP Absorption, plus a SOLDIER Nessie to fight by players’ sides.

Some of the skins coming as part of the Apex Legends and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth crossover sound amazing. For starters, who wouldn’t want to wear a Moogle-inspired skin for Wattson? There’re also skins coming for Wraith, Crypto, and more, all being bought with Apex Coins and are part of a 36-piece cosmetic collection themed on next month’s epic PS5 release, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. These cosmetics can be collected by purchasing Event packs to obtain items from the knockout pool, including the Mythic Buster R5, which is the first ever Mythic cosmetic equippable by any Legend.

You can watch the trailer celebrating the epic crossover event below: