During the September 2023 State of Play, Square Enix confirmed the release date for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, early in 2024, while reminding us it’ll be exclusive to PlayStation 5, and will ship on two discs.

Let’s not beat around the bush then, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming to PS5 on February 29th.

A new trailer was released, obviously, to reveal the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date, which you can check out below:

Yoshinori Kitase, Producer on the game said: “Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has been set for release on 29th February, 2024. This second instalment of the Final Fantasy 7 remake project will feature elements from the previous game, as well as greatly enhanced features such as the vast world map to explore and synergy abilities with party members. The story will unfold more dramatically than ever before, with a rapid pace of major twists and turns. We know fans are dying to see one scene in particular”.

Kitase added that it “can be enjoyed on its own as a standalone adventure, with the party leaving Midgar to explore the wide world beyond. But for those wishing to deepen their understanding of the story, a recap of the previous game will also be provided. We hope that both fans and those who have never played Final Fantasy before will enjoy this game”.

Naoki Hamaguchi, Director, explained “Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth also embraces the concept of “free exploration,” with compelling stories, fun mini-games, powerful monsters and so much more to find throughout the world map. We hope you will explore this world in great detail, as nearly 100 hours of adventure awaits. We hope you will take this new Final Fantasy game experience in your own hands to enjoy”.

There will, of course, be a deluxe and collectors edition of the game along with the physical standard edition, and the collector’s edition comes with a Sephiroth statue, so expect that to sell out pretty quickly. There’s also the soundtrack, artbook, and steelbook case, as well as other accoutrements fans will love.

