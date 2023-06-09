Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer reveals launch window

As part of the Summer Games Fest, Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be released in “early 2024”, and that it’s going to come on two discs.

After the success of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which was critically acclaimed, but didn’t tell the full story of the beloved original game, it was always going to be interesting to see where the next part of the project went. The new trailer, then, reveals a lot of information, like the fact Red XIII will be playable in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (he wasn’t in Remake), and that although Yuffie was part of DLC for the first remake, she’ll also be a part of the main party, it seems.

It also appears there’ll be a part where you are controlling Barrett in battle, solo, and that Elena from the Turks will feature in the game at some point in the story, too, and it’ll be interesting to see if she’s still used for comedic purposes in Rebirth.

Check out the new trailer, below.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the second entry in the Final Fantasy 7 remake project, which retells the story of the iconic fantasy game that redefined the RPG genre in three distinct games. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth picks up with iconic heroes Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aerith and Red XIII after they escape from the dystopian city Midgar and sees them embark on a journey in pursuit of Sephiroth, the vengeful swordsman from Cloud’s past who was thought to be dead. In this standalone adventure, players will explore an expansive world, all brought to life with a new level of graphical fidelity, developed specifically to leverage the power of the PS5 console. As players unravel a gripping narrative rich with mysteries to uncover, they will also witness the personal journey of each party member and strengthen their bonds to work together and face off against powerful enemies.

Yoshinori Kitase, producer, said, “We’re honored to bring Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to players around the world early next year. In the next installment of this thrilling tale, Cloud and his friends—both new and returning—will embark on a new adventure, so all players can enjoy this story, even those without any familiarity with the previous title or the original Final Fantasy 7 . The entire team has worked fervently with love and adoration for the world of Final Fantasy 7 to deliver an unforgettable experience for new adventurers and longtime fans alike, reaching new heights of cinematic storytelling, immersive and fast-paced combat, and rich exploration across a vast world. We can’t wait to share more details later this year”.

Elsewhere, Square also released a new trailer for mobile game, Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, which you can also see, below. Ever Criss is a “chapter-structured RPG experience” that will cover the key elements of the FF7 timeline, and will include events from the original game as well as new story moments from Remake about Sephiroth, as written by Kazushige Nojima.

There’s a closed beta test for Ever Crisis coming to Android users between July 6th-13th, and you need to pre-register to be in with a shout to take part. The final game is also coming to iOS devices.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming to PlayStation 5 in “early 2024”.