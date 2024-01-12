Brand new Ultros trailer showcases a vibrant, violent alien world

Get ready to have your senses assaulted – but in a good way, because developer Hadoque and Kepler Interactive have released a brand new gameplay trailer for their psychadelic 2D action-adventure, Ultros. Dripping with atmosphere and blazing with eye-straining colours, Ultros looks altogether brighter than many games of the genre, and the new trailer showcases the slick, brutal combat and gorgeous alien worlds you’ll be exploring.

Set against a kaleidoscopic background of light and colour, Ultros takes place within the Sarcophagus, a “cosmic uterus” in which you must survive against deadly alien foes while also tending to the bizarre plantlife around you. The incredible art is the product of one El Huervo, best known for bringing the ultraviolent Hotline Miami to life. Where that was a top-down pixel-art game, Ultros is a more traditional 2D action-adventure game with Metroidvania and roguelike elements. And it looks bonkers.

According to the official Ultros website: “The rich world of Ultros holds many secrets for those curious enough – and fearless enough – to seek them out. A unique loop-based mechanic will allow you to start iver at key moments in the sotry, providing opportunities to unfold secrets, unlock different areas, and new abilities on a branching skill tree. Experiment with and master your own specific fighting style as you explore the world of Ultros. Each loop brings you closer to the truth…”

The new “Himsa Ahimsa Escalation” trailer shows off some of the intense melee combat and fast-paced platforming that work in tandem with the exceptional art and music to create an experience that looks like it will be memorable at the very least. Check it out below:

Ultros is developed by Hadoque and published by Kepler Interactive. It is set to release on February 13 2024 on PS4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam.