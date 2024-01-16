Foamstars coming in February to PlayStation Plus

Square Enix has announced its 4v4 party shooter Foamstars is coming to PlayStation 5 and PS4 on February 6th, and will also be part of PlayStation Plus. It’ll be one of the monthly games, so available from that release date at no extra cost until March 4th. If you do want to buy it outside of those dates, or don’t want to subscribe it’s going to cost £24.99, and it will require a PlayStation Network subscription to play it.

On top of that, the publisher has confirmed a year’s worth of support for Foamstars, offering “seasonal updates over the span of one year”. Square Enix says “Seasons present players with an array of new experiences, including cosmetics, playable characters, maps, and game modes, adding that “each season will come with an optional Premium Season Pass for £4.99. Those who purchase the Premium Season Pass will immediately unlock Season Pass characters and can earn additional season-specific cosmetics”.

Check out the release trailer, below:

Foamstars is a vibrant, over-the-top shooter, that is accessible to players of all skill levels. It combines the fun of partying with the thrill of combat where players blast through matches using foam to attack, build and defend. Taking control of a quirky and colorful ensemble of athletes, players are dropped into the eccentric city of Bath Vegas to compete in FOAMSMASH. Created as a casual yet competitive experience for everyone, FOAMSTARS features a combination of PvP and PvE modes for up to eight players, either as four vs. four, solo, or co-op as a Squad with three teammates. At launch there will be three PvP game modes, Foamstar and Squad PvE Missions, and a range of Anytime, Limited-Time, and Weekly Challenges. Six characters are immediately available. Mel T is unlockable as a season pass achievement, while The Baristador is unlockable as an Anytime Challenge reward. Every character will have extensive customization options, from Character Skins to Digital Stickers, to Slide Boards and Foam Gun Skins. Players can even decorate the lobby with furnishings to reflect their FOAMSTARS style. Foamstar and Squad Missions are solo and co-op PvE gameplay modes where players must protect Bath Vegas from an onslaught of Bubble Beasties in a series of randomized wave attacks. In Squad Missions, players will be able to strengthen the FOAMSTARS through upgrades received upon clearing a wave. Additionally, players can clear challenges and gain additional experience to progress faster through the Season Pass by playing Missions.

