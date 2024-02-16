0 comments

FoamStars soundtrack now available via streaming services

by on February 16, 2024
FoamStars
 

Square Enix has announced that the FoamStars soundtrack is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, and other services.

The quickest and easiest way to get the soundtrack is go via this link, where you can redirect to your preferred service for streaming music.

For new players interested in experiencing the music in-game, FOAMSTARS is now available as a February PlayStation Plus monthly game and PlayStation Plus subscribers can redeem, download, and play the game at no extra cost until March 4, 2024.

The soundtrack was composed and created by the musical collective MONACA and features 37 original songs from the game, including contributions from top vocalists such as J’Nique Nicole and Eric Fukusaki, for players to enjoy while experiencing the dynamic and foam-filled battles set in Bath Vegas. From up-beat electro swing, nu-disco and deep house tracks, to the chill beats of acid jazz and R&B, the album features a colourful intermingling of a wide range of genres that will make your heart sing.

Here’s the full tracklisting:

  1. Summer
  2. Rainbow Overload
  3. Pop!
  4. Cleaning Up
  5. Ring-a-Ding-Ding
  6. High on Life
  7. To the Top
  8. Miracle Groovin’
  9. Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
  10. Break
  11. A Little Bit of Hope
  12. Mmm
  13. Sweet
  14. All that Glitters
  15. Came to Play
  16. Wipedown
  17. Dustin’
  18. Myself
  19. Vida Limpa
  20. On the Bubble
  21. A Little Bit of Happiness
  22. Flow
  23. Vitamin U
  24. Ironclad D
  25. The Coming Dawn
  26. Off My Feet
  27. Sparkle
  28. Memento Vivere
  29. A Small Wonder
  30. The Down Low
  31. Moonlight Paradise
  32. Out to Dry
  33. Spin Cycle
  34. Foaming at the Mouth
  35. Spotless
  36. I’ll Be There
  37. T.G.I.YAY

Square Enix adds that “The FOAMSTARS Game Soundtrack can also be purchased as a digital download, in addition to being available on major streaming platforms worldwide”, and that you can buy the game for £24.99 from March 5th, though it’s worth noting it’s this month’s PlayStation Plus game, and it requires a subscription to play anyway, so if you’re interested, best get signed up asap.

Adam Cook

Editor-in-Chief.