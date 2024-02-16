FoamStars soundtrack now available via streaming services

Square Enix has announced that the FoamStars soundtrack is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, and other services.

The quickest and easiest way to get the soundtrack is go via this link, where you can redirect to your preferred service for streaming music.

For new players interested in experiencing the music in-game, FOAMSTARS is now available as a February PlayStation Plus monthly game and PlayStation Plus subscribers can redeem, download, and play the game at no extra cost until March 4, 2024. The soundtrack was composed and created by the musical collective MONACA and features 37 original songs from the game, including contributions from top vocalists such as J’Nique Nicole and Eric Fukusaki, for players to enjoy while experiencing the dynamic and foam-filled battles set in Bath Vegas. From up-beat electro swing, nu-disco and deep house tracks, to the chill beats of acid jazz and R&B, the album features a colourful intermingling of a wide range of genres that will make your heart sing.

Here’s the full tracklisting:

Summer Rainbow Overload Pop! Cleaning Up Ring-a-Ding-Ding High on Life To the Top Miracle Groovin’ Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea Break A Little Bit of Hope Mmm Sweet All that Glitters Came to Play Wipedown Dustin’ Myself Vida Limpa On the Bubble A Little Bit of Happiness Flow Vitamin U Ironclad D The Coming Dawn Off My Feet Sparkle Memento Vivere A Small Wonder The Down Low Moonlight Paradise Out to Dry Spin Cycle Foaming at the Mouth Spotless I’ll Be There T.G.I.YAY

Square Enix adds that “The FOAMSTARS Game Soundtrack can also be purchased as a digital download, in addition to being available on major streaming platforms worldwide”, and that you can buy the game for £24.99 from March 5th, though it’s worth noting it’s this month’s PlayStation Plus game, and it requires a subscription to play anyway, so if you’re interested, best get signed up asap.