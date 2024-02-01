Foamstars season one content plans revealed

Square Enix has revealed its plans for season one of Foamstars, called “Starry Pop”, along with a roadmap for the year ahead.

We already knew that Foamstars is coming to PlayStation Plus when it releases on February 6th, but now we have a better idea of how the content will be rolled out throughout the first year, and first season of the title.

Let’s have a look at the season information announce trailer, below, then get into the info.

Here’s the highlights of season one:

Ranked Party: Rise in the ranks by competing in two limited-time seasonal events, the solo player-based Ranked Party Lonestar and team-based Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe. There are seven ranks to progress though – Bronze Star, Silver Star, Gold Star, Platinum Star, Diamond Star, Superstar and Party Legend. Earning enough Rank Points allows players to take part in the Rank-Up Trials.

Extreme Party: Challenge players in two special themed modes; the All Mel T Party – where every player battles it out as Mel T, and the Invisible Party, where everyone is invisible. The first team to score ten chills on opponent players claims the victory.

Happy FriYAY Party: A weekend-only party event with no winners or losers, just the opportunity to try-out next season’s Foamstars, Coiff Guy.

In addition to “Starry Pop”, the unveiled content roadmap showed upcoming plans for Season Two to Season Six. A season lasts approximately five weeks and brings a selection of new characters, maps, events, and cosmetics. Each season includes a new Season Pass, testing players to progress through the ranks by earning experience points (XP) through gameplay such as battles, missions, and challenges to unlock various rewards. All players will immediately gain access to the new modes and maps to ensure they are always part of the party, while also having the opportunity to unlock the new characters by progressing through ranks and achieving challenges. A Premium Season Pass is available for purchase at £4.99, where players will immediately unlock new Season Pass characters and can earn additional season-specific cosmetics.

Here’s some of the dates to keep an eye on for that first season, then:

Ranked Party

Ranked Party Lonestar Dates: Friday, February 9, 2024, until Monday, February 26, 2024

Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe Dates: Friday, March 1, 2024, until Monday, March 4, 2024

Extreme Party – All Mel T Party

Saturday, February 17, 2024, Sunday, February 18, 2024, and Monday, February 19, 2024

Extreme Party – Invisible Party

Extreme Party – Invisible Party Saturday, February 24, 2024, Sunday, February 25, 2024, and Monday, February 26, 2024

Happy FriYAY Party

Event Timings: First Half – Friday, February 9, 2024, and Saturday, February 10, 2024

Event Timings: Second Half – Friday, March 1, 2024, and Saturday, March 2, 2024

Foamstars is coming to PS4 and PlayStation 5 on February 6th.