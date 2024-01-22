Podcast 541: Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, Welcome to ParadiZe, The Last of Us Part II Remastered

As promised last week on the podcast, we’ve been playing some big games, but also some indies. So it’s a mixture of both this week.

Lyle and Adam have been playing Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, which is a lovely indie title that might have a bad name, but is worth your time. Meanwhile, Mick has been playing Welcome to ParadiZe for preview, and Adam has been testing out the No Return rogue-lite mode in The Last of Us Part II Remastered, while also checking on the new features.

