BTS Cooking On: TinyTAN Restaurant now open for pre-registration

Com2uS in collaboration with Grampus has announced that global pre-registration for BTS Cooking On: TinyTAN Restaurant is now open.

A new mobile game for Android (via Google Play) and iOS devices (Apple App Store), BTS Cooking On: TinyTAN Restaurant is “a culinary simulation game published by Com2uS”, and the pre-registration is available in more than 170 countries.

Check out a new trailer for the game, below:

BTS Cooking On, developed by Grampus and published by Com2uS, is a game in which you and TinyTAN (BTS characters) run restaurants serving dishes from each region while traveling to different locations around the globe. Grampus, a cooking game powerhouse whose titles including Cooking Adventure and My Little Chef amassed 33 million global downloads, has received significant acclaim from both global game enthusiasts and K-pop fans due to its collaboration with BTS’ TinyTAN character. Various collectible elements can be obtained by players as they travel to different cities and prepare dishes. These elements include photocards depicting TinyTAN characters and narratives that incorporate the charming worldview of TinyTAN, and user-decorated stages of TinyTAN. Moreover, while viewing TinyTAN photocards with themes from different BTS albums in sequential order, players can enjoy BTS’ music on the stage that they have decorated. BTS Cooking On supports 11 languages, including Korean, English, Chinese, French, and German, and is set to launch in over 170 countries worldwide in the first half of this year. The main brand page and social media channels contain detailed information about pre-registration and games.

The teams behind the game say that “several events will take place to mark the pre-registration”, adding that “players can pre-register through the brand page and verify the screenshot via a Google form for a chance to receive a Google gift card”. And of course, the teams add that “The brand page is now available, where players can access a variety of game-related information and pre-register for the game”.

BTS Cooking On: TinyTAN Restaurant is available for pre-registration now.