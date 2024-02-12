Cavern of Dreams is coming to Nintendo Switch this month

Super Rare Games and Bynine Studios has announced that Cavern of Dreams is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 29th.

The teams say that this is following the success of the PC release, and that the game is “designed as a love letter to the retro era of N64-style games” and “combines collectathon elements with nostalgic 3D platforming, delivering an immersive experience for players of all ages”.

Check out the latest video, below, and our review, here.

In this whimsical adventure, players will explore a magical and densely-packed world filled with secrets, challenges, and an abundance of collectibles. Unravel the mystery of Flynn’s missing siblings through puzzle-solving and light platforming, accompanied by a cast of unique characters, backed with a dreamy soundtrack. Explore four distinct, themed lands linked to a central hub, teeming with hidden secrets and unexpected delights. As players progress, they’ll unlock additional worlds and empower Fynn with new abilities, elevating the thrill of the quest for a heartwarming family reunion.

Here’s the key features, from the press release:

COLLECT THEM ALL: Each world is full of goodies to find. Including 40 eggs placed in perilous situations, mushrooms to feed your siblings once they hatch, collectible cards to fill out an Encyclopedia, and more!

ACQUIRE NEW ABILITIES: Collecting eggs allows the Sage to grant Fynn new body parts, which give him new abilities! Use your tail, wings, and more to reach areas you couldn’t before and move super fast!

A WORLD TO EXPLORE: Fynn embarks on a journey centered around exploration, puzzle-solving, and platforming. However, as he delves into the mysteries of the Cavern of Dreams, he must tread carefully, as unexpected perils may lie in wait along his path.

MEET A WHIMSICAL CAST OF CHARACTERS: Each world is populated with strange characters who need your help. You may chat up a tree, assist a mermaid, or free a sentient soup dumpling!

THE NOSTALGIC OST: Fully immerse yourself in Cavern of Dreams through a nostalgic and mysterious soundtrack, with each world having multiple versions of its theme based on where you are.

Cavern of Dreams is coming to Switch on February 29th, and is out now on PC.