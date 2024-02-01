Judas gets its second trailer from Ghost Story Games

Ghost Story Games has released a second trailer for Judas, its single player narrative driven first person shooter at the recent Sony State of Play showcase, and it’s the first time we’ve seen the game since it was revealed in late 2022.

The developer says that the trailer is called “Who is Judas” and it gives us a “deeper look at the game’s setting aboard the Mayflower, a spacefaring city whose citizens are trained to tear each other apart for even the most minor infractions, and where machines control every aspect of business, art, and government”. The team says that “You, as Judas, are the driver of every event in a mysterious story with a new cast of characters to get to know – and to change – in a world where every decision you make affects how the story unfolds”.

Check out the trailer below:

Ghost Story Games was founded by Ken Levine (Creative Director of System Shock 2, BioShock, BioShock Infinite) and former Irrational Games developers. The studio’s mission is to create narrative-driven experiences rooted in immersive world building and gameplay. Their passion and pedigree have resulted in genre-defining experiences for more than 25 years.

The description of the game, or tagline, is thus:

The leaders tried to turn you into something you’re not: a model citizen. And you sparked a devastating revolution to tear it all down. Will you fix what you broke, or leave it all to burn?

As fans of Ken Levine and his team’s work, this one is firmly on our radar, and although in truth we still don’t know a lot about it, the trailer sure looks good, right? Fingers crossed this is a 2024 release.

Judas is in development and will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.