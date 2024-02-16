Nightingale gets new “overview trailer” ahead of launch

Inflexion Games has released a new trailer for Nightingale ahead of the February 20th release date, showing what players can expect from it.

The PvE survival-crafting game is hitting PC via Steam and Epic Games Store soon, and this new trailer shows off “character customization, building and crafting, weapons and combat, exploration using Realm Cards, Apex creatures, Dungeons, and multiplayer features.

Check out the new eight minute long video, below:

Nightingale is a PVE survival-crafting game that challenges players to discover, explore, and survive the mysterious Faewilds. Set in a Victorian gaslamp fantasy world, the game can be played solo or teamed up with up to 5 friends. Players traverse across the Realms and open portals to new destinations by crafting Realm Cards, while building and customizing estates, and fighting to survive. Inflexion Games has also confirmed a Twitch Drops campaign will be available at launch, from February 20 to 27. Unlock an exclusive, unique, and Victorian-stylish teckel dog pet that will join the players during their adventures in the Fae Realms by watching any participating channel on Twitch.

In regards to the multiplayer, this includes “The Watch, a social hub where Realmwalkers can meet, plan adventures, pick up quests or jump into challenging dungeons together”.

The game has been tested by a lot of players, and back in December the team explained it had been played by “nearly 12,000 players”, announcing it would be working on the aggro system, which it felt was too high. Apparently players were sending screenshot of themselves surrounded by huge amounts of enemies, which wasn’t intended. Inflexion also confirmed that Realm Cards will not be sold as microtransactions, and explained that the playtests are important because they give feedback ahead of the early access, and get a foundation for the game before it’s open to everyone.

Nightingale is planned to be released in early access via Steam on February 20th, 2024.